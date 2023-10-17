On the Site:
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Utah Valley University sees 4% increase in student enrollment for fall semester

Oct 17, 2023, 1:14 PM | Updated: 3:31 pm

OREM — According to a report released by the Utah System of Higher Education, Utah Valley University reported a nearly 4% student increase for the 2023 fall semester.

There are 44,653 students enrolled at UVU during the current semester. the report says. Additionally, the number of full time students increased by roughly 5% to 28,994.

The fall semester comes on the heels of one of the largest graduating classes UVU has experienced this past spring. In May, 8,517 students earned a combined 9,629 degrees and certificates.

UVU President Astrid S. Tuminez says the university’s growth can be credited to its ability to retain current students and attract new student.

Inside the numbers at Utah Valley University

Additionally, the report discovered other trends:

  • More than one-third of those enrolled are first-generation college students.
  • Students from underrepresented communities represent roughly 44% of the student population.
  • Roughly one-third of the students are pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math.

While there is a return to in-person classes, UVU saw a 7% increase in the number of students taking classes online. A total of 27% of all classes this fall were offered online. Another 9% classes were offered hybrid.

The report also discovered that there was a 13.4% increase in high school concurrent enrollment students.

Finally, 18% of all UVU students are non-traditional students, 25 years or older.

 

