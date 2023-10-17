On the Site:
Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll Week Eight

Oct 17, 2023, 2:00 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The college football season is fully underway and that means it’s time for week eight of the Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll.

Each Tuesday on 97.5 the KSL Sports Zone, Jake Scott, Ben Anderson, and Sarah Houssain rank the 26 teams in the Big 12 and PAC-12 throughout the season.

Based on this season’s developments, here’s a look at the week eight reactions for the Big-PAC Power Poll.

Week Eight: Big 12 PAC-12 Power Poll

RANK TEAM RECORD LAST RESULT NEXT OPPONENT LAST RANKING
Week Eight
26 Arizona State 1-5 BYE @ Washington 6-0 25
25 Cincinnati 2-4 L Iowa State 30-10 vs. Baylor 2-4 23
24 Baylor 2-4 BYE @ Cincinnati 2-4 22
23 Stanford 2-4 W Colorado 46-43 vs. UCLA 4-2 26
22 California 3-4 L Utah 34-14 BYE 21
21 Colorado 3-3 L Stanford 46-43 BYE 18
20 Houston 3-3 W West Virginia 41-39 vs. Texas 5-1 24
19 Central Florida 3-3 BYE @ Oklahoma 6-0 20
18 Texas Tech 3-4 L Kansas State 38-21 @ BYU 4-2 17
17 BYU 4-2 L TCU 44-11 vs. Texas Tech 12
16 TCU 4-3 W BYU 44-11 @ Kansas State 4-2 19
15 Washington State 4-2 L Arizona 44-6 @ Oregon 5-1 8
14 West Virginia 4-2 L Houston 41-39 vs. Oklahoma State 4-2 11
13 Iowa State 4-3 W Cincinnati 30-10 BYE 15
12 Kansas State 4-2 W Texas Tech 38-21 vs. TCU 4-3 16
11 Kansas 5-2 L Oklahoma State 39-32 BYE 10
10 UCLA 4-2 L Oregon State 36-24 @ Stanford 2-4 9
9 Oklahoma State 4-2 W Kansas 39-32 @ West Virginia 4-2 14
8 Arizona 4-3 W Washington State 44-6 BYE 13
7 USC 6-1 L Notre Dame 48-20 vs. Utah 5-1 4
6 Utah 5-1 W California 34-14 @ USC 6-1 7
5 Oregon State 6-1 W UCLA 36-24 BYE 6
4 Oregon 5-1 L Washington 36-33 vs. Washington State 4-2 2
3 Texas 5-1 BYE @ Houston 3-3 5
2 Oklahoma 6-0 BYE vs. Central Florida 3-3 3
1 Washington 6-0 W Oregon 36-33 vs. Arizona State 1-5 1

Washington remains atop the poll after knocking off Oregon it a tough game at home.

BYU dropped five spots to 17 after a difficult showing the road against TCU, while Utah climbed from seven to six after righting the ship against California at Rice Eccles Stadium.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll Week Eight