Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll Week Eight

SALT LAKE CITY – The college football season is fully underway and that means it’s time for week eight of the Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll.

Each Tuesday on 97.5 the KSL Sports Zone, Jake Scott, Ben Anderson, and Sarah Houssain rank the 26 teams in the Big 12 and PAC-12 throughout the season.

Based on this season’s developments, here’s a look at the week eight reactions for the Big-PAC Power Poll.

Week Eight: Big 12 PAC-12 Power Poll

RANK TEAM RECORD LAST RESULT NEXT OPPONENT LAST RANKING Week Eight 26 Arizona State 1-5 BYE @ Washington 6-0 25 25 Cincinnati 2-4 L Iowa State 30-10 vs. Baylor 2-4 23 24 Baylor 2-4 BYE @ Cincinnati 2-4 22 23 Stanford 2-4 W Colorado 46-43 vs. UCLA 4-2 26 22 California 3-4 L Utah 34-14 BYE 21 21 Colorado 3-3 L Stanford 46-43 BYE 18 20 Houston 3-3 W West Virginia 41-39 vs. Texas 5-1 24 19 Central Florida 3-3 BYE @ Oklahoma 6-0 20 18 Texas Tech 3-4 L Kansas State 38-21 @ BYU 4-2 17 17 BYU 4-2 L TCU 44-11 vs. Texas Tech 12 16 TCU 4-3 W BYU 44-11 @ Kansas State 4-2 19 15 Washington State 4-2 L Arizona 44-6 @ Oregon 5-1 8 14 West Virginia 4-2 L Houston 41-39 vs. Oklahoma State 4-2 11 13 Iowa State 4-3 W Cincinnati 30-10 BYE 15 12 Kansas State 4-2 W Texas Tech 38-21 vs. TCU 4-3 16 11 Kansas 5-2 L Oklahoma State 39-32 BYE 10 10 UCLA 4-2 L Oregon State 36-24 @ Stanford 2-4 9 9 Oklahoma State 4-2 W Kansas 39-32 @ West Virginia 4-2 14 8 Arizona 4-3 W Washington State 44-6 BYE 13 7 USC 6-1 L Notre Dame 48-20 vs. Utah 5-1 4 6 Utah 5-1 W California 34-14 @ USC 6-1 7 5 Oregon State 6-1 W UCLA 36-24 BYE 6 4 Oregon 5-1 L Washington 36-33 vs. Washington State 4-2 2 3 Texas 5-1 BYE @ Houston 3-3 5 2 Oklahoma 6-0 BYE vs. Central Florida 3-3 3 1 Washington 6-0 W Oregon 36-33 vs. Arizona State 1-5 1

Washington remains atop the poll after knocking off Oregon it a tough game at home.

BYU dropped five spots to 17 after a difficult showing the road against TCU, while Utah climbed from seven to six after righting the ship against California at Rice Eccles Stadium.

