ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Police release license plate of car believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run, ask for help

Oct 17, 2023, 2:44 PM | Updated: 2:55 pm

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department has released the license plate number of a car it says was involved in a hit-and-run that killed 44-year-old Vanessa David.

On Oct. 13, at 8:29 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a vehicle had hit a pedestrian at 200 South and Redwood Road. When they arrived, David had already died at the scene.

Police said that based on the video they’ve reviewed and other evidence collected, they are looking for a brown 2008 Honda Civic with skull stickers in the back window. The Utah license plate reads V40 7JU on the rear of the car.

The front end should have damage, police said, and it was last seen on the onramp to Interstate 80 traveling eastbound.

Anyone with information on the crash can call 801-799-3000 and reference case 23-231884.

