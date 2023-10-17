On the Site:
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Hogle Zoo’s elephants head to new home

Oct 17, 2023, 3:56 PM | Updated: 4:02 pm

Zuri (left) and Christie (right)...

Zuri (left) and Christie (right), (Courtney: Utah's Hogle Zoo)

(Courtney: Utah's Hogle Zoo)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo bid farewell to two of its elephants on Tuesday morning as they were sent to an accredited zoo home.

The zoo said its African elephants, Christie, 37, and Zuri, 14, entered their crates and were hoisted by a crane over the zoo and onto a truck.

The zoo says the elephants are “en route to their Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited zoo home.”

“The location of Christie and Zuri’s new herd will be announced in a few days once Utah’s Hogle Zoo confirms they have safely arrived and are doing well in their new space,” the zoo said in a press release.

According to the Hogle Zoo’s website, the decision to move the two elephants is to “give them the opportunity to join a larger herd and have offspring within their prime reproductive windows.”

The zoo considered bringing a male elephant to help with the two elephants’ breeding but determined upgrading the exhibit to house the animals would take too long.

The Hogle Zoo said it’s “not likely” that elephants will return and are looking for a suitable replacement exhibit.

You can learn more about Hogle Zoo’s decision to move Christie and Zuri, the transfer process, and the decision on their update page.

