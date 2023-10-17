Two injured by car crash into Ogden building

OGDEN — A building on Lincoln Avenue was badly damaged by a Jeep that crashed into it, injuring two people.

On Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., the driver was traveling west through the Weber Human Services parking lot just before the crash. Police say he experienced a medical issue that caused him to lose consciousness and his foot to accelerate the car.

The passenger in the car was able to grab the steering wheel, and steer it through the parking lot. The Jeep crashed into the building at 2625 Lincoln Ave at a high rate of speed.

Both the driver and passenger obtained minor injuries, and there were no reported people inside the building. The building was majorly damaged and Ogden and Weber Fire Departments are working to secure the building so the vehicle can be removed.