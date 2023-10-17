University of Utah announces another year of record-breaking student enrollment

SALT LAKE CITY — Students continue to enroll at the University of Utah at a historic rate.

For the fourth year in a row, the U of U reported a record-breaking number of new students to its campus.

The numbers are included in a report released Tuesday by the Utah System of Higher Education. This fall, the U of U saw nearly 5,600 first-year students, which is a 24% increase from three years ago.

Student body enrollment at the U of U is at 35,310. That is an increase of 500 students from last year.

“Our fall enrollment numbers are positive and keeping with a consistent pattern of growth that is our goal,” said U of U President Taylor Randall said in a news release.

Students from all 29 Utah counties are among the nearly 5,600 new students at the university. Additionally, students from all 50 states and 103 different countries are also among the freshmen class. The U of U also reports the most common major is business.

“Student access and success are our top priorities,” said U of U Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Mitzi Montoya in a news release.