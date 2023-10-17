Jazz To Host Open Scrimmage Saturday At Delta Center

On the Site:
Oct 17, 2023, 4:06 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will host an open scrimmage on Saturday, October 21, as they prepare to tip off the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Jazz scrimmage will begin at 11 a.m. MST at the Delta Center. The event is free to the public and does not require fans to secure a ticket.

Saturday’s event will feature lively entertainment and interactive moments with the entire Jazz roster, including on-court interviews with players, and Head Coach Will Hardy.

The open scrimmage will be streamed live on Jazz+.

“We are excited to welcome Jazz fans to Delta Center for our annual Open Scrimmage, which has grown into a true community celebration and one of our fans’ favorite ways to engage with our players and coaching staff,” Jazz President Jim Olson said in a release from the team.

Delta Center doors will open at 10:30 a.m. with general admission seating.

Free parking will be available at Park Place, which is located northeast of the main arena entrance. Select concessions will be open along the main concourse.

Jazz Waive Langford, Devoe, Justice

With the Jazz set to close the preseason on Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings, the team took steps to finalize the roster ahead of opening night

On Tuesday the Jazz announced they’d waived guard Romeo Langford, guard Michael Devoe, and forward Keshawn Justice.

Langford is a former 2019 first round pick by Jazz CEO Danny Ainge when he was overseeing the Boston Celtics front office.

Over his four-year NBA career, the 23-year-old is averaging 4.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 28 percent from three.

Devoe played college basketball at Georgia Tech where he averaged 14.6 points and 3.1 assists before signing with the Los Angeles Clippers G League affiliate last season.

Justice played five seasons at Santa Clara where he averaged 11.3 points and 4.4 rebounds before going undrafted in June.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

