Man dies as vehicle strikes West Jordan grocery store

WEST JORDAN — West Jordan police say a 47-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after the vehicle he was driving struck the south side of a Smith’s grocery store.

Police say the incident occurred at 4:33 a.m. in the area of 1820 W. 9000 South.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found one person inside the vehicle. The victim, who has been identified as Tyler Taumoli, of Herriman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say there were no other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

West Jordan police issued the following the statement:

“Our condolences are with the driver’s family as they go through this difficult time. We encourage drivers to remain vigilant and travel safely as they go about their daily commutes.”