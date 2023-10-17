On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kyle Whittingham Couldn’t Be More Pleased With Utah’s Defense

Oct 17, 2023, 4:52 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said he couldn’t be more pleased with the defense through the first half of the 2023 football season and it’s easy to understand why.

A lot of focus has been put into what hasn’t gone right for the Utes- no Cam Rising, no Brant Kuithe, sluggish offense, lots of injuries, etc.

The unfortunate thing about that is that the Utah defense hasn’t been getting near the publicity it should- especially when you consider the team sits at 5-1 and No. 14 in the country ahead of a big matchup against No. 18 USC despite all their ailments.

Utah Has Been Playing National Championship Level Defense

Whittingham joined Hans and Scotty earlier this afternoon to discuss a variety of topics concerning the Utes, but the most impressive topic covered was the Utah defense.

Hans went through a laundry list of statistical high marks for the Utes’ defensive unit before asking Whittingham his thoughts on their play through the first half of the season.

“It’s been impressive so far, no doubt,” Whittingham said. “The numbers bear that out. We’re only halfway through and have a lot of football left. We’ll have to see how the second half of the season goes but couldn’t be more pleased with what coach Scalley and his staff and those defensive players have accomplished.”

So Where Does Utah’s Defense Stand Halfway Through 2023?

Here is how Utah football’s defense ranks in various categories through six weeks of play this season:

  • No. 1 in 3rd down defense with a 23% conversion rate.
  • No. 2 in rushing defense only yielding 66 yards per game.
  • No. 3 in touchdowns allowed with five total for the season thus far.
  • No. 5 in scoring defense averaging 12.2 points per game.
  • No. 7 in redzone defense having only allowed 12 red zone possessions thus far.
  • No. 7 in sacks with 22 total and counting while averaging 3.7 per game.
  • No. 9 in total defense averaging 277 yards per game.
  • No. 9 in turnover margin sitting at +7 on the season partially thanks to the offense only having 3 giveaways despite some early deficiencies.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Looks pretty good to us.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tight End Thomas Yassmin Ruled Out For Rest Of 2023 Season

Two steps forward, three steps back is how 2023 has felt for the Utes after tight end Thomas Yassmin has been ruled out for the season.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Which Utah Jazz Players Could Surprise, Disappoint Fans?

Although completely dependent on the opinions of fans, we took a dive into which Jazz players could exceed or fall short of expectations.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Women’s Basketball Enters Big 12 With ‘Faith Over Fear’ Mentality

BYU has low expectations in women's basketball. They are incorporating a mindset to overcome the odds.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz To Host Open Scrimmage Saturday At Delta Center

The Utah Jazz will host an open scrimmage on Saturday, October 21, and have waived three players from the roster.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Head Coach Blake Anderson Breaks Down Aggies Quarterback Battle

Utah State football head coach Blake Anderson talks about the loss to Fresno State, the quarterback battle, and what's next for the Aggies.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Remembering Lauren McCluskey Five Years Later

Utah track and field star Lauren McCluskey was brutally murdered nearly five years ago by an ex-boyfriend after pleas for help were ignored.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Kyle Whittingham Couldn’t Be More Pleased With Utah’s Defense