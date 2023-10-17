Jazz Notes: Which Utah Jazz Players Could Surprise, Disappoint Fans?

SALT LAKE CITY – Although completely dependent on Utah fans’ opinions, we took a dive into which Jazz players could exceed or fall short of expectations.

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt recapped the preseason and looked on to the regular season.

Which @utahjazz player could surprise fans in the upcoming season? 🤔@BensHoops and @ChandlerHoltKSL recap the Jazz’s preseason, how the rookies have performed, and more in this week’s episode of the Jazz Notes podcast! #TakeNote #NBA pic.twitter.com/V8l8SgIVBt — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 17, 2023

If fans are expecting John Collins or Collin Sexton to return to borderline all-star status, odds are they will be disappointed.

Both Collins and Sexton had their best seasons on teams that weren’t competing for much at all.

The Jazz are not contenders and could very likely miss the postseason. However, an all-around roster will likely prevent Collins and Sexton from getting enough shots to relive past success.

On the other hand, Collins and Sexton could surprise fans with efficient scoring and a bounce-back year.

Other players who could surprise Jazz fans include Luka Samanic, Keyonte George, and Talen Horton-Tucker.

George has potentially already exceeded expectations. He was voted as the second-biggest steal of the draft by NBA general managers and looks to be one of the most NBA-ready guards in the 2023 draft.

Both Samanic and Horton-Tucker had questions surrounding their spot in the rotation going into the season.

With a few quality preseason appearances under their belt, Samanic and THT could have moved above others in the depth chart.

Could Samanic eat up some of Simone Fontecchio’s minutes? Will Horton-Tucker be the starting point guard for the Jazz like he was in the preseason?

Although predicting surprises can be entertaining, consistency is the goal.

Lauri Markkanen will still be a great scorer and an All-Star-level player. Walker Kessler will still be one of the best rim protectors in the league. Jordan Clarkson will still be a high-quality spark plug who can get a bucket at any time.

In reality, injuries and other outside factors have a huge effect on players and how they perform. Every player is subject to falling short of expectations.

The Jazz Notes podcast, hosted by Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt, keeps you up-to-date with Utah Jazz news from on and off the court every week. Check back on Tuesday afternoons for the latest episode!

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like which Utah Jazz Players could surprise or disappoint fans? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.