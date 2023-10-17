On the Site:
Utah Tight End Thomas Yassmin Ruled Out For Rest Of 2023 Season

Oct 17, 2023, 6:56 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Two steps forward, three steps back is how the 2023 football season has felt for the Utes after tight end Thomas Yassmin has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The news broke on Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham’s Coach’s Show with “Voice of the Utes”, Bill Riley.

Yassmin is due to have surgery later this week that will prevent him from contributing further this year. He becomes the fifth player for the Utes to be out for the season joining running backs Micah Bernard and Chris Curry along with defensive end Logan Fano and wide receiver Mycah Pittman.

Thomas Yassmin & The Utes

Yassmin’s career has been very long and arduous one coming all the way from Sydney, Australia and having to adjust to American football from rugby.

It felt like Yassmin’s hard work and dedication was starting to pay off toward the end of last season when he saw his play time increase after Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid were eliminated from play with injuries. Yassmin didn’t disappoint in those moments playing 13 games with six starts while recording 13 catches for 301 yards and six touchdowns.

It was expected that Yassmin’s final season at Utah would continue on a similar trajectory, but unfortunately injuries elsewhere really slowed the offensive production early this year and eventually claimed him as a victim too against Oregon State.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

Utah Tight End Thomas Yassmin Ruled Out For Rest Of 2023 Season