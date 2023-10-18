Two people hit by cars in two Utah cities overnight

KAYSVILLE — One person was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in Kaysville while another person was hurt after being hit by a car in Kearns late Tuesday night.

In Kaysville, firefighters responded to the area of 550 E. 300 South at 8:45 p.m. after receiving reports of an auto-pedestrian crash. First responders arrived and found an unresponsive person lying on the road. That person was airlifted to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

The crash is under investigation.

This morning two more auto-pedestrian accidents… One in Kearns, and the other in Kaysville… Details this morning on #KSLTV pic.twitter.com/JmXKmxtcor — Derek Petersen (@Derek_Photog) October 18, 2023

In Kearns, police received reports of a woman lying in the road near 5400 S. China Clay Drive after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Unified Police Department Sgt. Race said the driver was not able to see the woman crossing the road because of poor lighting in the area. Police also indicated the woman was wearing darker clothing. She was transported to the hospital and was doing well, according to police.

The driver stayed on scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

Tuesday’s collisions followed an unsettling few days where multiple pedestrians and a motorist were killed or seriously injured on Utah’s roads.

In Orem, a 17-year-old girl died after being hit by a vehicle on Monday. Social media posts identified the victim as a senior at Provo High School.

In Cottonwood Heights, a 12-year-old was injured while crossing the street near 2200 E. Fort Union Boulevard. Police say the victim was holding a flag to let vehicles know they were crossing the road.

On Sunday, a 65-year-old woman on a motorized chair was hit and killed by a TRAX train in Sandy. Utah Transit Authority police said the woman entered the crossing against the warning signs and sounds after a southbound train passed before being struck by a northbound train.

In Price, a train hit a car at 800 East and Nick Lane on Sunday, killing the driver. The driver’s name has not yet been released.

In Salt Lake City, a 44-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Redwood Road. Police have located the vehicle involved in the crash but the driver remained at large as of Wednesday morning.

Following the now *4* people who have been hit in four different Utah cities on the last 24 hours: ⬇️THIS ⬇️is how dark the streets get when we turn off our extra lights. 🔦🚦 This is why it’s vital to check, check double check for others in the roadway: @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/Jn8fagm89p — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) October 18, 2023