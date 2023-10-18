Big 12 Men’s Basketball Media Day: Live Updates, Analysis From Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Big 12 Basketball Media Day is taking place in Kansas City today.

KSL Sports BYU Insider Mitch Harper is on location inside the T-Mobile Center to give the latest updates from media day for what is viewed as the toughest men’s basketball league in America.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Kansas Houston Texas Baylor TCU Kansas State Iowa State Texas Tech West Virginia Oklahoma State Cincinnati Oklahoma BYU UCF

Brett Yormark opening the Big 12 Basketball Media Days.#Big12Tipoff pic.twitter.com/PzLuTQGrbb — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 17, 2023

Big 12 Tipoff Podium Schedule

8:10 a.m. (MT): Kansas State Coach Jerome Tang

8:25 a.m.: Cincinnati Coach Wes Miller

8:40 a.m.: Oklahoma State Coach Mike Boynton

8:55 a.m.: UCF Coach Johnny Dawkins

9:10 a.m.: BYU Coach Mark Pope

9:25 a.m.: Iowa State Coach T.J. Otzelberger

9:40 a.m.: Baylor Coach Scott Drew

12:45 p.m.: Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson

1 p.m.: West Virginia Interim Coach Josh Eilert

1:15 p.m.: Texas Coach Rodney Terry

1:30 p.m.: TCU Coach Jamie Dixon

1:45 p.m.: Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser

2 p.m.: Texas Tech Coach Grant McCasland

2:15 p.m.: Kansas Coach Bill Self

Big 12 basketball players in attendance

Baylor: Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, RayJ Dennis, Jalen Bridges

BYU: Spencer Johnson, Fousseyni Traore, Dallin Hall

UCF: Darius Johnson, C.J. Walker, Shemarri Allen

Cincinnati: Ody Oguama, Viktor Lakhin, John Newman III

Houston: Jamal Shead, L.J. Cryer, J’Wan Roberts

Iowa State: Tamin Lipsey, Robert Jones

Kansas: Dajuan Harris Jr., Kevin McCullar Jr., Hunter Dickinson

Kansas State: Tylor Perry, Arthur Kaluma, David N’Guessan

Oklahoma: Milos Uzan, Javian McCollum, LeTre Darthard

Oklahoma State: Bryce Thompson, John-Michael Wright

TCU: Micah Peavy, Emanuel Miller, Jakobe Coles

Texas: Max Abmas, Brock Cunningham, Dillon Mitchell

Texas Tech: Joe Toussaint, Devan Cambridge, Warren Washington

West Virginia: Jesse Edwards, Kerr Kriisa, Quinn Slazinski

