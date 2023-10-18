On the Site:
Big 12 Men’s Basketball Media Day: Live Updates, Analysis From Kansas City

Oct 18, 2023, 7:19 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Big 12 Basketball Media Day is taking place in Kansas City today.

KSL Sports BYU Insider Mitch Harper is on location inside the T-Mobile Center to give the latest updates from media day for what is viewed as the toughest men’s basketball league in America.

Make sure to keep checking back here throughout the day as we will have updates from the arena as we give updates on what coaches and players from the Big 12 are saying.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

  1. Kansas
  2. Houston
  3. Texas
  4. Baylor
  5. TCU
  6. Kansas State
  7. Iowa State
  8. Texas Tech
  9. West Virginia
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Cincinnati
  12. Oklahoma
  13. BYU
  14. UCF

Big 12 Tipoff Podium Schedule

8:10 a.m. (MT): Kansas State Coach Jerome Tang

8:25 a.m.: Cincinnati Coach Wes Miller

8:40 a.m.: Oklahoma State Coach Mike Boynton

8:55 a.m.: UCF Coach Johnny Dawkins

9:10 a.m.: BYU Coach Mark Pope

9:25 a.m.: Iowa State Coach T.J. Otzelberger

9:40 a.m.: Baylor Coach Scott Drew

12:45 p.m.: Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson

1 p.m.: West Virginia Interim Coach Josh Eilert

1:15 p.m.: Texas Coach Rodney Terry

1:30 p.m.: TCU Coach Jamie Dixon

1:45 p.m.: Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser

2 p.m.: Texas Tech Coach Grant McCasland

2:15 p.m.: Kansas Coach Bill Self

Big 12 basketball players in attendance

Baylor: Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, RayJ Dennis, Jalen Bridges

BYU: Spencer Johnson, Fousseyni Traore, Dallin Hall

UCF: Darius Johnson, C.J. Walker, Shemarri Allen

Cincinnati: Ody Oguama, Viktor Lakhin, John Newman III

Houston: Jamal Shead, L.J. Cryer, J’Wan Roberts

Iowa State: Tamin Lipsey, Robert Jones

Kansas: Dajuan Harris Jr., Kevin McCullar Jr., Hunter Dickinson

Kansas State: Tylor Perry, Arthur Kaluma, David N’Guessan

Oklahoma: Milos Uzan, Javian McCollum, LeTre Darthard

Oklahoma State: Bryce Thompson, John-Michael Wright

TCU: Micah Peavy, Emanuel Miller, Jakobe Coles

Texas: Max Abmas, Brock Cunningham, Dillon Mitchell

Texas Tech: Joe Toussaint, Devan Cambridge, Warren Washington

West Virginia: Jesse Edwards, Kerr Kriisa, Quinn Slazinski

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

