How To Watch BYU Football Versus Texas Tech Red Raiders

Follow @kslsports...

SALT LAKE CITY – The BYU football team enters Week 8 of the season coming off its worst loss of the year and the Cougars look to bounce back at home against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

How to watch Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. BYU Cougars football game

The Cougars will host the Red Raiders at LaVell Edwards Stadium (Capacity: 63,470) in Provo, Utah on Saturday, October 21.

Texas Tech will arrive in Utah with a 3-4 record on the season, including 2-2 in Big 12 play. After opening the season with losses to Wyoming and No. 13 Oregon, Texas Tech beat the Tarleton State Texans. The Red Raiders then suffered a loss on the road against West Virginia. After falling to the Mountaineers, the Red Raiders responded with wins against Houston and Baylor. Texas Tech is coming off a loss to Kansas State.

After opening the season with three straight wins over Sam Houston, Southern Utah, and Arkansas, the Cougars are 1-2 in their last three contests. BYU fell at Kansas, beat Cincinnati at home, and got crushed at TCU. The matchup with the Red Raiders will be BYU’s second of three consecutive games against teams from the Lone Star State.

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the Texas Tech vs. BYU football game:

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Texas Tech will be televised nationally on FS1. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

FS1

  • Comcast Xfinity (265/691 HD)
  • DirecTV (219)
  • Dish (150)

Streaming

FS1

Online

FoxSports.com

Mobile/Streaming Devices

Fox Sports app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

Ways to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

  • Cougar Sports Saturday preview show from Noon to 3 p.m. (MDT)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

Texas Tech vs. BYU recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Texas Tech vs. BYU

The Red Raiders and Cougars will compete moving forward as members of the Big 12. However, the 2023 meeting will only be the second-ever contest between Texas Tech and BYU.

The 2023 edition will also be the Red Raiders’ first trip to Provo. BYU and Texas Tech’s only previous matchup game was in Lubbock in 1940. The Red Raiders beat the Cougars, 21-20.

As of game week, ESPN Analytics gave the Cougars a 33.0 percent chance at taking down the Red Raiders.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

How To Watch BYU Football Versus Texas Tech Red Raiders