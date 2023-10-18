How To Watch Utah Football Vs. USC Trojans
Oct 18, 2023, 10:56 AM
LOS ANGELES – The Utah Utes football team heads to the West Coast for a matchup against the No. 18 USC Trojans on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.
How to watch Utah Utes Football vs. USC Trojans football game
The Trojans host the Utes at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, October 21.
Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. USC football game:
What channel is Utah Football on?
The Utah football game against USC will be televised on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (MDT).
Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah
Ways to Watch:
Television
Streaming
Mobile/Streaming Devices
KSL Sports Zone
A Pregame Show and Postgame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone.
Online
Mobile
