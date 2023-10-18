How To Watch Utah Football Vs. USC Trojans

LOS ANGELES – The Utah Utes football team heads to the West Coast for a matchup against the No. 18 USC Trojans on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes Football vs. USC Trojans football game

The Trojans host the Utes at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, October 21.

Headed to California this week 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2DiHL514vH — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 16, 2023

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. USC football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against USC will be televised on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

FOX

Streaming

Fubo

Mobile/Streaming Devices

FOX Sports App

14 in the AP Poll pic.twitter.com/RVu1NboItk — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 15, 2023

KSL Sports Zone

A Pregame Show and Postgame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone.

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

