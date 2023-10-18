On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Utah Football Vs. USC Trojans

Oct 18, 2023, 10:56 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOS ANGELES – The Utah Utes football team heads to the West Coast for a matchup against the No. 18 USC Trojans on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes Football vs. USC Trojans football game

The Trojans host the Utes at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, October 21.

RELATED: Utah Football’s Depth Chart Heading Into Week 8 Against USC

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. USC football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against USC will be televised on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

FOX

Streaming

Fubo

Mobile/Streaming Devices

FOX Sports App

RELATED: Utah’s Cole Bishop Will Miss First Half Of USC Game

KSL Sports Zone

A Pregame Show and Postgame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone.

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like how to watch Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Week 10 Recap

Week 10 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

End Of An Era: How Utah VS. USC Became Must-Watch College Football

Who would have ever thought Utah versus USC would become must-watch college football or that it would come to an abrupt end?

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #4 Adrian Dantley

The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players has reached the top 10. Coming in at number four is scoring dynamo Adrian Dantley.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Power Rankings: A Big One In Los Angeles

The Pac-12 power rankings are about to get clear themselves up even more as No. 14 Utah prepares to travel to L.A. to take on No. 18 USC.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mark Pope Makes Taylor Swift Reference To Describe BYU’s Spot In Big 12 Poll

Pope is harnessing that "Swiftie" energy entering Big 12 Basketball.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch BYU Football Versus Texas Tech Red Raiders

The BYU football team enters Week 8 of the season coming off its worst loss of the year and looks to bounce back at home against Texas Tech. 

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

How To Watch Utah Football Vs. USC Trojans