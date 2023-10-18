On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

End Of An Era: How Utah VS. USC Became Must-Watch College Football

Oct 18, 2023, 12:52 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Who would have ever thought Utah versus USC would become must-watch college football or that it would come to an abrupt end?

The plucky, upstart Utes who clawed their way up from the Mountain West into the Power Five ranks versus the storied blue-blood Trojans with rich history and tradition suddenly became a series football fans needed to tune into when the Utah joined the Pac-12 in 2011.

Unfortunately, fans may only have one last time to enjoy this matchup for the foreseeable future this coming weekend. It’s the sad reality of conference realignment knowing good series are coming to an end.

Taking A Closer Look At Utah VS. USC

So, what has made this game so special over the years?

For starts, if you are a casual fan with no horse in the race, you’ve been treated to a lot of really good, competitive games that have had some funky, weird elements take place.

If you’re a fan of one side or the other, the games have provided reasons to never want to lose to the other side, ever.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

It might be a stretch to call this a rivalry, but there is certainly no doubt there is fire and passion and a want to win every time these two teams meet up that isn’t necessarily present in every Pac-12 matchup.

“I don’t want to call it a rivalry,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said on Monday. “It’s been a great back-and-forth series and implications typically every year- conference implications, championship implications. Of course, we played them in the championship game last year. It’s turned out to be very competitive and very intense football game.”

How The Series Has Shaken Out Since Utah Became A Conference-Mate In 2011

  • 2011 | @Coliseum| USC 23- Utah 14
  • 2012 | @RES | USC 38- Utah 28
  • 2013 | @Coliseum | USC 19- Utah 3
  • 2014 | @RES | Utah 24- USC 21
  • 2015 | @Coliseum | USC 42- Utah 24
  • 2016 | @RES | Utah 31- USC 27 
  • 2017 | @Coliseum | USC 28- Utah 27
  • 2018 | @RES | Utah 41- USC 28 
  • 2019 | @Coliseum | USC 30- Utah 23
  • 2020| @RES | USC 33- Utah 17
  • 2021 | @Coliseum | Utah 42- USC 26 
  • 2022 | @RES | Utah 43- USC 42 
  • 2022 | @Allegiant Field- Pac-12 Title | Utah 47- USC 24 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Some Interesting Trends In The Utah VS. USC Series

Utah and USC have met 13 times as conference-mates in the Pac-12 (soon to be 14) and are pretty evenly split in wins and losses. USC is ahead by one game with seven wins while Utah has six and an opportunity to end the matchup in an even split this weekend.

Typically speaking, the home team has usually won this series. USC has two wins in Salt Lake City and Utah has one win in Los Angeles. The Utes are the only team in this series with a neutral-site win in the Pac-12 Championship game last year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Since becoming conference-mates in 2011 the Utah versus USC matchup has been won by a single score five times, and by one point twice (2017 & 2022). The matchup has been a two-score game three times, and a three-score game four times.

Utah owns the largest margin of victory in the series at 23 points in the Pac-12 Title Game last year.

With all that information available, how do you think the 2023 matchup between Utah and USC will go? Let us know in the comments.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Week 10 Recap

Week 10 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #4 Adrian Dantley

The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players has reached the top 10. Coming in at number four is scoring dynamo Adrian Dantley.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Football Vs. USC Trojans

LOS ANGELES – The Utah Utes football team heads to the West Coast for a matchup against the No. 18 USC Trojans on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action. How to watch Utah Utes Football vs. USC Trojans football game The Trojans host […]

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Power Rankings: A Big One In Los Angeles

The Pac-12 power rankings are about to get clear themselves up even more as No. 14 Utah prepares to travel to L.A. to take on No. 18 USC.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mark Pope Makes Taylor Swift Reference To Describe BYU’s Spot In Big 12 Poll

Pope is harnessing that "Swiftie" energy entering Big 12 Basketball.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch BYU Football Versus Texas Tech Red Raiders

The BYU football team enters Week 8 of the season coming off its worst loss of the year and looks to bounce back at home against Texas Tech. 

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

End Of An Era: How Utah VS. USC Became Must-Watch College Football