Saving on streaming services as prices go up

Oct 18, 2023, 2:28 PM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


SALT LAKE CITY — Price hikes are streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua has some tips to help us “Save more and worry less.”

The era of cheap streaming has come to an end. Disney raised the price for the ad-free versions of Disney+ and Hulu last week.

Disney+ premium will go from $10.99 to $13.99 a month. Hulu without ads increases from $14.99 to $17.99 a month.

USA Today offered these tricks to save money:

Subscribe to fewer streaming services

Each month, take stock of what streaming services you’re watching and eliminate the ones you aren’t watching.

Subscribe to ad-supported plans

If you don’t mind commercials, ad-supported plans are much cheaper. For example, Hulu with commercials is $8 a month vs. $18 a month.

Binge and purge

Watch one or two services at a time, binge away and then hop over to a new service or two.

Hunt for streaming deals

You may be eligible for free or discounted streaming subscriptions that are bundled with your other services. For example, many mobile carriers offer discounts on streaming services or give them away with some plans.

Streaming services also make limited-time offers. Look out for those discounts, particularly around Black Friday. Also, check out services like Rakuten that have cash-back offers.

Last, check out free streaming options with commercials like Reevee, which is owned by Amazon, Pluto TV and Tubi.

You could also take advantage of free trials where you can try out the service for seven days.

