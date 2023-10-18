Rams WR Puka Nacua Has Jersey Put In Pro Football Hall Of Fame

SALT LAKE CITY – After setting the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie in their first five games, Puka Nacua had his jersey put in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Nacua’s 46 receptions for 572 yards is the most by any rookie in five games.

🗣️ New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame The jersey that Puka Nacua was wearing during Week 5 against the Eagles, when the @RamsNFL rookie wide receiver set the NFL record for most receptions in his first five career games. Full Story: https://t.co/WAtovDRJMB pic.twitter.com/PDFM6evC1w — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 18, 2023

Nacua broke the record against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He posted seven receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Nacua was targeted 11 times in the week five game, only one less than All-Pro WR Cooper Kupp.

The Rams currently sit third in the NFC West with a record of 3-3.

Los Angeles hosts the 3-2 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 22 at 2:05 p.m. (MST).

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

Jaren Hall with a strike to Puka Nacua. 🎥: @CFBONFOX

pic.twitter.com/OiEusvRyli — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 6, 2022

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

