Texas Tech Traveling To BYU Is Historic For Red Raiderss

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will be hosting the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday.

It’s the first meeting between the two schools since they met in 1940. Texas Tech won that game 21-20.

But what’s even more unique about the new Big 12 matchup is that Texas Tech is traveling to a state they’ve never visited before.

Texas Tech is traveling to Utah for the first time

The Red Raiders will be playing a game in Utah for the first time in Texas Tech’s history.

“We’ve got a couple of coaches [who have been at BYU],” said Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire. “Antonio Huffman whenever he was with Coach Leach at Washington State (2012).

“[Defensive Coordinator Tim] DeRuyter (with Air Force) actually played, I think, the first game ever in that stadium, I think it was 1982 against Steve Young. But he’s also coached against BYU there and just talking to them, they talk about what a great atmosphere it is. So I’m really excited.”

Another Tech staffer that McGuire didn’t mention is outside linebackers coach C.J. Ah You. Ah You was a former BYU defensive end in the early 2000s.

It’s not often Texas Tech comes out west for a football game. They’ve played a few games against future Big 12 foes Arizona and Arizona State, but typically, Tech is keeping games close to its footprint.

The historic nature of Texas Tech’s visit highlights the unique dynamics in the new Big 12 Conference. This year’s Big 12 comprises 14 teams, with Texas and Oklahoma in their final year before leaving for the SEC.

Next season, the Big 12 expands to 16 teams with the additions of four Pac-12 teams in Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah.

Big game for BYU and the Red Raiders

Texas Tech comes into Saturday’s matchup with a 3-4 record, 2-2 in Big 12 action. BYU is 4-2 overall, 1-2 in the Big 12. Both teams are coming off difficult losses where freshmen quarterbacks had big games against BYU and Texas Tech’s defenses.

“BYU and us are coming off two tough games,” McGuire said. “TCU really got after them and late in the game, K-State really got after us. So you know, both teams, this is a really important game. It’s their homecoming; it’s going to be a packed house. Then with us, going into the bye week, we would definitely want to go into the bye week on a high note.”

So, getting back on the winning side of things is a top priority for both teams.

BYU vs. Texas Tech

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at Noon

