On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Davis County Sheriff’s Office issues statement on inmate fooling officers with false identity

Oct 18, 2023, 10:13 PM | Updated: 10:16 pm

Adam Burdick was arrested by Davis County officers in November of 2022 and posed as his brother, An...

Adam Burdick was arrested by Davis County officers in November of 2022 and posed as his brother, Andrew Burdick. (Davis County Sheriff's Office)

(Davis County Sheriff's Office)

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS AND MARY CULBERTSON, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about an inmate’s mistaken identity and questions raised against their booking procedures.

It stated in a social media post that it wanted  to reach the public “unedited and unfiltered.”

The statement details the arrest of Adam Burdick in November of 2022. He successfully impersonated his brother, Andrew Burdick, when he was arrested. He then maintained the ruse from when he was arrested until after he was released in January of 2023.

Seven months later, in August, the sheriff’s office learned of the deception. Though, the statement did not clarify how.

“Once the Davis County Sheriff’s Office became aware that Adam Burdick knowingly and intentionally deceived all parties, an investigation was opened to determine what took place, why this false identity was not discovered sooner, and how we could improve our processes moving forward to ensure such an event did not occur in the future,” it said.

The explanation begins with the fact Adam Burdick did not have a government-issued photo ID on him at the time of the arrest. His photo was taken by booking officers, but it was not recognized as out of the ordinary.

Lastly, the statement said that Bureau of Criminal Identification regulations do not require officers to take fingerprints after an arrest and that Adam Burdick’s arrest was not in a category that required fingerprints.

“Jail personnel followed established protocols; however, those protocols proved to be insufficient in this case,” the statement said.

The statement says Adam Burdick has now been charged with forgery and providing false information; though official charges are determined by the County Attorney’s Office, not the police.

Media reported the deception in September while the statement from the sheriff’s office suggests another story is forthcoming. Listed in the statement are procedures that Davis County will undergo changes in order to prevent a similar instance from happening.

They have also published a video online for the public to view, of an interview with Sheriff Kelly Sparks and Chief Deputy Arnold Butcher on the matter.

The Statement

(Davis County Sheriff's Office) (Davis County Sheriff's Office)

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Police have released the license plate number of a car they say was involved in a hit-and-run on Oc...

Cary Schwanitz

SLPD finds car from Redwood Road fatal hit-and-run, search continues for driver

The car police said was connected to a fatal hit-and-run crash on Redwood Road Friday has been recovered.

10 hours ago

Purple flags outside of the DA's office for domestic violence month....

Ashley Moser

16,000 charges filed in Domestic Violence cases since 2016, Salt Lake Co. DA says 

Purple flags line the sidewalk in front of the Salt Lake Co. District Attorney’s office for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

12 hours ago

File photo (Pixabay)...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Former Utah CEO pleads guilty to distributing unauthorized medical device for migraines

A former Utah CEO pleaded guilty to distributing a medical device intended to treat migraines that was not authorized by the FDA.

14 hours ago

Vanessa David...

Debbie Worthen

Family remembers woman killed in hit-and-run while police search for driver

The family of a Utah woman killed while crossing Redwood Road remembers her as a free spirit and they hope police find the person who hit her.

1 day ago

Officials say they're searching for an Eagle Mountain man, Gio Cruz, after his girlfriend made an e...

Michael Houck

Eagle Mountain domestic violence suspect arrested after 3 day search

After fleeing from police and evading arrest for three days, an Eagle Mountain man accused of choking out his partner is in police custody. 

1 day ago

(KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Family of murdered man wondering why suspect has not yet gone to trial

The family of a man who was murdered in 2020 is wondering why the suspect still hasn't gone to trial.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Davis County Sheriff’s Office issues statement on inmate fooling officers with false identity