Utah State Week Eight Depth Chart At San Jose State Spartans
Oct 19, 2023, 9:00 AM
LOGAN, Utah – One game left until its first and only bye of the season, Utah State is trying to hang on as injuries have ravaged the depth chart all year.
After two straight games at home, USU heads to California for a Mountain West matchup with the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday, October 21. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT).
The Aggies gave a great effort for four quarters but came up short against a physical Fresno State team, losing 37-32 in Logan.
Cooper Legas overcame occasional accuracy problems, finishing with 363 yards on 23-of-39 passing, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Legas was elusive in the pocket all night, extending plays while scrambling for 43 yards. Rahsul Faison led USU running backs with 75 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
A week after having three 100-yard receivers in the win over Colorado State, Terrell Vaughn and Jalen Royals each surpassed the century mark. Royals led the Aggies with seven catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Vaughn finished with seven grabs for 119 yards and his eighth TD of the year. With two scoring connections, Legas and Royals have combined for eight touchdowns in three games.
San Jose State recap
The Spartans went down to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and laid waste to the Lobos of New Mexico over the weekend. Trailing by a field goal at halftime, SJSU scored 24 unanswered third-quarter points on their way to a 38-point second half in a 52-24 win.
Chevan Cordeiro completed 8-of-17 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Dominick Mazotti caught two passes for a team-high 70 yards while Kairee Robinson and Nick Nash each found the end zone through the air. Robinson led San Jose State’s ground attack with 134 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Quali Conley carried the ball ten times for 124 yards and a score.
Bold denotes the 2022 starter
Utah State Week Eight Offensive Depth Chart
Quarterback
Cooper Legas
Levi Williams
Running Back
-OR- Davon Booth
Rahsul Faison
Wide Receiver
Kahanu Davis
-OR- Micah Davis
Grant Page
Wide Receiver
Otto Tia
-OR- Colby Bowman
-OR- Micah Davis
Arcelles Johnson
Slot Receiver
Kyrese Rowan
Ryder MacGillivray
Tight End
Josh Sterzer
Broc Lane
Will Monney
Left Tackle
Ralph Frias
Calvin Knapp
Left Guard
Wyatt Bowles
Wade Meacham
Center
Aloali’i Maui
Right Guard
Tavo Motu’apuaka
Bryce Radford
Right Tackle
Cole Motes
-OR- Teague Anderson
Shively Asoau Fua
Utah State Week Seven Defensive Depth Chart
Defensive End
Paul Fitzgerald
Cian Stone
Blaine Spires
Defensive Tackle
Seni Tuiaki
Poukesi Vakauta
Siaosi Lauhingoa
Clifton Mosely Jr.
Defensive Tackle
Bo Maile
Sir Mells
Defensive End
Enoka Migao
John Ward
Ioholani Raass
Will Linebacker
Anthony Switzer
Gavin Barthiel
Bronson Olevao Jr.
Mike Linebacker
Cole Joyce
Logan Pili
Sam Linebacker
Jaiden Francois
Michael Anyanwu
Cornerback
JD Drew
Avante Dickerson
Xavion Steele
Backside Safety
Tegg Slone
Free Safety
Devin Dye
Simeon Harris
Cornerback
Michael Anyanwu
Gabriel Bryan
Al Ashford III
Utah State Week Seven Specialists
Punter
Ryan Marks
Elliot Nimrod
Place Kicker
William Testa
Holder
Ryan Marks
Elliot Nimrod
Kickoffs
Elliot Nimrod
Ryan Marks
Long Snapper
Jacob Garcia
Alexander McDougall
Punt Returner
Micah Davis
Cooper Jones
Kick Returner
Terrell Vaughn
Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone
Utah State (3-4, 1-2) will contend with the San Jose State Spartans (2-5, 1-2) on Saturday, October 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT). The Aggies enter riding a ten-game winning streak against SJSU but are 20-20-1 all-time against the Spartans. USU became bowl-eligible with a come-from-behind 35-31 win over San Jose State in Logan last November.
Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.
KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.
