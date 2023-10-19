Utah State Week Eight Depth Chart At San Jose State Spartans

LOGAN, Utah – One game left until its first and only bye of the season, Utah State is trying to hang on as injuries have ravaged the depth chart all year.

After two straight games at home, USU heads to California for a Mountain West matchup with the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday, October 21. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT).

RELATED: With Effort Unquestioned, Technique & Execution Key To Utah State Improvement

The Aggies gave a great effort for four quarters but came up short against a physical Fresno State team, losing 37-32 in Logan.

RELATED: How To Watch Utah State Aggies At San Jose State Spartans

Cooper Legas overcame occasional accuracy problems, finishing with 363 yards on 23-of-39 passing, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Legas was elusive in the pocket all night, extending plays while scrambling for 43 yards. Rahsul Faison led USU running backs with 75 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

RELATED: Head Coach Blake Anderson Breaks Down Aggies Quarterback Battle

A week after having three 100-yard receivers in the win over Colorado State, Terrell Vaughn and Jalen Royals each surpassed the century mark. Royals led the Aggies with seven catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Vaughn finished with seven grabs for 119 yards and his eighth TD of the year. With two scoring connections, Legas and Royals have combined for eight touchdowns in three games.

RELATED: Utah State Hopes To Build On Complete Game Effort In Fresno State Loss

San Jose State recap

The Spartans went down to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and laid waste to the Lobos of New Mexico over the weekend. Trailing by a field goal at halftime, SJSU scored 24 unanswered third-quarter points on their way to a 38-point second half in a 52-24 win.

Chevan Cordeiro completed 8-of-17 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Dominick Mazotti caught two passes for a team-high 70 yards while Kairee Robinson and Nick Nash each found the end zone through the air. Robinson led San Jose State’s ground attack with 134 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Quali Conley carried the ball ten times for 124 yards and a score.

RELATED: Week 7: Top Plays From BYU, Utah, USU, Weber State

Bold denotes the 2022 starter

Utah State Week Eight Offensive Depth Chart

Quarterback

McCae Hillstead

RELATED: Utah State Not Going To Rush McCae Hillstead Back From Concussion

Cooper Legas

RELATED: Cooper Legas Throws Career-High Fourth Touchdown Pass For Utah State

Levi Williams

RELATED: Levi Williams Finds Vaughn For First Touchdown Pass As An Aggie

Running Back

Robert Briggs

-OR- Davon Booth

RELATED: Davon Booth Scampers 22 Yards For Second Quarter Utah State Touchdown

Rahsul Faison

RELATED: Rahsul Faison Run, PAT Gives Utah State Late Lead Over Fresno State

Wide Receiver

Jalen Royals

RELATED: USU WR Jalen Royals Continues Hot Streak With Second TD Against Fresno State

Kahanu Davis

-OR- Micah Davis

Grant Page

RELATED: Utah State Wide Receivers Face Uphill Battle In 2023

Wide Receiver

Otto Tia

-OR- Colby Bowman

-OR- Micah Davis

Arcelles Johnson

Slot Receiver

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

Kyrese Rowan

Ryder MacGillivray

Tight End

Josh Sterzer

Broc Lane

Will Monney

RELATED: Inexperienced Tight End Group For Utah State Football

Left Tackle

Ralph Frias

Calvin Knapp

Left Guard

Wyatt Bowles

Wade Meacham

RELATED: Utah State Offensive Line Ready For In-Game Challenge

Center

Falepule Alo

Aloali’i Maui

Right Guard

Tavo Motu’apuaka

Bryce Radford

Right Tackle

Cole Motes

-OR- Teague Anderson

Shively Asoau Fua

Utah State Week Seven Defensive Depth Chart

Defensive End

Paul Fitzgerald

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (3-4, 1-2) will contend with the San Jose State Spartans (2-5, 1-2) on Saturday, October 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT). The Aggies enter riding a ten-game winning streak against SJSU but are 20-20-1 all-time against the Spartans. USU became bowl-eligible with a come-from-behind 35-31 win over San Jose State in Logan last November.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24