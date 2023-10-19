On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Hogle Zoo elephants arrive safely at new home in Kansas City, Missouri

Oct 19, 2023, 11:35 AM | Updated: 12:07 pm

African elephant Zuri at UHZ tah's Hogle Zoo and Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium)...

African elephant Zuri at UHZ tah's Hogle Zoo and Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Hogle Zoo’s African elephants have safely arrived at their new home at the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium in Missouri.

The Hogle Zoo announced the elephants would be leaving to join a bigger herd and give them opportunities to mate with other elephants.

Elephants leaving Utah’s Hogle Zoo after more than 100 years of care

Utah’s elephants, Christie, 37, and Zuri, 14, will be joining a multigenerational herd of seven other African elephants that includes Lady, a 55-year-old female, Lois a 45-year-old female, Lea a 45-year-old female, Megan, a 45-year-old female, Tattoo, a 45-year-old female, Zoe, a 39-year-old female, and Tamani, an 18-year-old male.

“Utah’s Hogle Zoo believes we have selected an accredited partner who meets all the goals we sought for Christie and Zuri, including excellence in animal care, a multigenerational herd, and the opportunity for offspring,” Doug Lund, Utah’s Hogle Zoo president and CEO said. “Working with the team over these many planning months has formed a bond that will continue our collaboration with African elephants and updates on Christie and Zuri’s progress.”

African Elephant Zuri at UHZ (Utah's Hogle Zoo and Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium) African elephant Zuri at UHZ tah's Hogle Zoo and Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium) Zuri and Christie at Utah's Hogle Zoo tah's Hogle Zoo and Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium) Princess Alice and Prince Utah at Liberty Park historic photo (Utah's Hogle Zoo) Princess Alice and Prince Utah at Utah's Hogle Zoo historic photo (Utah's Hogle Zoo)

The joint herd will live together on over three acres of outdoor land including a pool, mud hole, two waterfalls, shade structures, and a variety of items for elephants to explore, interact, and train. The KCZoo has cared for African elephants since the 1920s and now has eight full-time elephant care staff. The senior keeper staff have been getting to know Christie and Zuri through visits to Utah this summer.

A release from the Hogle Zoo states, “Zookeeper and vet staff from both zoos traveled with the elephant pair. In an unprecedented act of cooperation for Christie and Zuri’s comfortable transition, two of Utah’s Hogle Zoo elephant keepers will stay at the KCZoo for three to six months.”

“We are thrilled to welcome these new elephants to Kansas City. I am proud of the time and resources that have been put into this move to ensure the highest level of animal care and well-being,” Sean Putney, KCZoo executive director & CEO, said. “This is really what our network of AZA-accredited zoos is all about, working together for the benefit of wildlife, and I have never seen a better example of that than during this process.”

Christie and Zuri are currently undergoing a quarantine period to give them time to acclimate to their new home and to protect all the elephants’ health. They will be introduced to the herd when the animal care teams feel it’s appropriate. Although from the time of arrival, the current herd and new elephants will be able to see, hear, and smell each other.

“Just as when we began with Princess Alice the elephant, Utah’s Hogle Zoo‘s remains committed to creat[ing] connections between people and animals that inspire action to save elephants and other endangered species, like our rhinos, gorillas, polar bears, and amur leopards,” Lund said. “Each new animal we have at the zoo creates a new educational opportunity and awareness of how we can help their species. Decisions regarding what species the zoo will have in the future will be announced soon, and are being guided by what is best for animal wellbeing, guest experience, and the most effective way to contribute to saving wildlife.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

An aerial view of homes in a housing development on September 08, in Santa Clarita, California. Man...

Anna Bahney

Mortgage rates advance toward 8%

Mortgage rates continued to climb last week amid a stronger-than-expected economy and geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East.

3 minutes ago

Taylorsville High School Prinicipal Emme Liddell died unexpectedly Wednesday due to health complica...

Josh Ellis

Taylorsville High School Principal Emme Liddell dies

Emme Liddell, principal of Taylorsville High School, died unexpectedly Wednesday due to health complications, according to the Granite School District.

4 hours ago

Search warrant (KSL TV)...

Pat Reavey, KSL.com

West Valley woman accused of performing illegal liposuction procedures in her basement

The 37-year-old woman has not been arrested or charged as of Wednesday. West Valley police say once test results are returned from the Utah State Crime Lab, they plan to take the case to the DA's office to assess potential criminal charges.

13 hours ago

The average price paid for a new car was $47,899 in September of 2023. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Affording a car when prices and interest rates remain high

Gephardt speaks with a financial planner about how to maneuver around new and used car prices, interest rates, and trade-in tips.

13 hours ago

Utah travelers home from Israel. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Utah travelers return from Israel

Wendy and Kelly Groth didn’t expect their Israel trip to turn out the way it did. In fact, Wendy wasn’t all that excited about it in the first place.

13 hours ago

The crosswalk where a 12-year-old was struck by a suspected DUI driver. Cottonwood Heights talks of...

Ashley Moser

Plans for crosswalk traffic light expedited after 12-year-old hit while crossing

After a 12-year-old boy was hit at a crosswalk, advocates are speaking louder to install a HAWK light; a traffic light for a crosswalk that had already been talked about before the accident.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Hogle Zoo elephants arrive safely at new home in Kansas City, Missouri