Runnin’ Utes Show Off New Game Threads Ahead Of 2023-24 Season

Oct 19, 2023, 11:03 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes will have an updated uniform look heading into the 2023-24 season.

On top of the throwback red and white uniforms the team introduced into the rotation last season, Utah will have new regular home and away uniforms in the mix as well.

The updated look features red and white jerseys that are trimmed with the opposite color around the arms and collar. The matching shorts feature a similar stripe around the legs to Utah football’s jersey sleeves.

 Utah Basketball Ahead Of Their 2023-24 Campaign

The Utes were recently picked to finish seventh in the Pac-12 by media and coaches at Pac-12 Basketball Media Day. It’s a few spots up from where they have been picked the past few seasons.

Meanwhile, big man Branden Carlson was once again recognized as one of the top returning talents in the league and will certainly be a big factor in how the Utes do in the upcoming season.

Head coach Craig Smith is entering his third season at Utah and has steadily improved a Utah basketball team that was left in shambles in his first two seasons. Still, the hope is the team will take a much bigger leap in the coming season, and Smith recently said he feels like he and his staff have made the necessary roster improvements to make that a reality.

“We’ve had a good preseason,” Smith said. “We are super excited to get rolling with this team. We have six weeks to go, but it seems to be a group that really has an attitude that craves improvement. We look a lot different. I think you’ll see we look a lot different this year in every way, shape and form than we did the last two years. I think that’s a real positive.”

The Runnin’ Utes will get things rolling on Wednesday, November 1 with an exhibition game against Westminster.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

