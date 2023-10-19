BYU Football Injury Report Entering Texas Tech Game

On the Site:
PROVO, Utah – Injuries are quickly mounting up for BYU football.

But that’s to be expected when you pass the midway point of the season.

Here are the latest injury tidbits on the BYU football team as they get ready to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday in Provo.

Kamden Garrett is expected back

Cornerback Kamden Garrett missed the TCU game last week due to a nagging ankle injury that he suffered weeks ago.

The good news for BYU is that they are expecting to get Garrett back this week. Garrett has emerged as one of the top cornerbacks on the team this season after transferring in from Weber State.

RB Aidan Robbins could play

A positive development has emerged in the recovery for BYU’s week one starting running back Aidan Robbins. The former UNLV transfer is working his way back from a rib injury that he has been dealing with all season.

Last week, Robbins was seen at practice indicating he’s getting close. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said this week that Robbins is “really close.” He also added, “I think there’s a good chance he’ll play this week.”

Head coach Kalani Sitake also added there’s a “higher chance” Robbins plays this week.

Robbins returning could provide a much-needed boost for BYU in the backfield—the Cougars rate as the 129th rushing offense in college football this season.

Safety Tanner Wall is out for the year

The hits continue for the BYU safety unit. Micah Harper is already for the season, Talan Alfrey has yet to play in the game. The latest injury to that group is Tanner Wall.

Wall earned a starting safety role for the Kansas game and was beginning to settle in as one of the top safeties moving forward. But he’s now out due to an upper-body injury.

Wall was at practice last week in a sling on the right side of his body.

Status of Crew Wakley is up in the air

BYU safety Crew Wakley suffered an injury on special teams last week at TCU. He was nursing his left arm as he went to the medical tent. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said no injuries from the TCU game were season-ending. So that means it will be a game-time decision on Wakley.

Keanu Hill is “limited”

The matchup with Texas Tech is a big one for wide receiver Keanu Hill. Hill’s father, Lloyd Hill, played wide receiver for the Red Raiders. Since the final two weeks of fall camp, Hill has been dealing with an undisclosed injury.

It caused him to miss the Sam Houston game in week one. He’s played in every game since but continues to navigate an injury.

BYU OC Aaron Roderick said that Hill has been “limited” this week in practice.

Hill said earlier this week that he doesn’t plan to have any family attending this week’s game against his dad’s alma mater.

Kody Epps feels back in his “mojo”

Wide receiver Kody Epps has been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout the season. Last week at TCU was the most significant playing time he’s experienced this season.

When asked about his health after the TCU game, he replied, “I feel really good. I feel like I’m back; I’m back in my mojo.”

Epps continued, “Now it’s just about getting the jitters out. And now it’s about, you know, just playing fast and being confident in my preparation, whether that’s film, the reps that I’m doing out here, and just feeling the game.”

BYU vs. Texas Tech

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at Noon

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

