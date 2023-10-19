Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #3 ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players has reached the top 10. Coming in at number three is NBA legend “Pistol” Pete Maravich.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 5oth season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Here’s a look at “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 3 – Pete Maravich

Maravich is considered one of the greatest shooters, scorers, and showmen to ever play in the NBA. After a record-breaking career at LSU, the guard was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the third pick in the 1970 NBA Draft where he spent the first four seasons of his career.



In order to draw an audience to New Orleans, the Jazz traded Bob Kauffman, Dean Meminger, two future first-round draft picks, two future second-round picks, and a third-round pick to Atlanta for Maravich just four seasons into his career.

Maravich played five and a half seasons with the Jazz, including 17 games in Utah after the team changed ownership in 1979. “The Pistol” averaged 25.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 330 appearances with the Jazz between 1974-1980.

The guard was named to three All-Star teams and three All-NBA teams during his career with the Jazz.

The Pennsylvania native remains the franchise’s all-time leader in triple-doubles with seven, and ranks in the top ten in points (seventh), assists (eighth), steals, field goals (sixth), triple-doubles (first), minutes per game (third), points per game (third), assists per game (sixth), steals per game (sixth), and free throws made (eighth).

Maravich was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987, one year before his death, and is a member of both the NBA 50th and 75th Anniversary teams.

