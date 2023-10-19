On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #3 ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich

Oct 19, 2023, 11:41 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players has reached the top 10. Coming in at number three is NBA legend “Pistol” Pete Maravich.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 5oth season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Here’s a look at “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 3 – Pete Maravich

Maravich is considered one of the greatest shooters, scorers, and showmen to ever play in the NBA. After a record-breaking career at LSU, the guard was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the third pick in the 1970 NBA Draft where he spent the first four seasons of his career.


In order to draw an audience to New Orleans, the Jazz traded Bob Kauffman, Dean Meminger, two future first-round draft picks, two future second-round picks, and a third-round pick to Atlanta for Maravich just four seasons into his career.

 

Maravich played five and a half seasons with the Jazz, including 17 games in Utah after the team changed ownership in 1979. “The Pistol” averaged 25.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 330 appearances with the Jazz between 1974-1980.

The guard was named to three All-Star teams and three All-NBA teams during his career with the Jazz.

The Pennsylvania native remains the franchise’s all-time leader in triple-doubles with seven, and ranks in the top ten in points (seventh), assists (eighth), steals, field goals (sixth), triple-doubles (first), minutes per game (third), points per game (third), assists per game (sixth), steals per game (sixth), and free throws made (eighth).

Maravich was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987, one year before his death, and is a member of both the NBA 50th and 75th Anniversary teams.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season. You can see the full list here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Injury Report Entering Texas Tech Game

The latest injury tidbits entering BYU's homecoming clash with Texas Tech.

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Runnin’ Utes Show Off New Game Threads Ahead Of 2023-24 Season

The Runnin' Utes will have an updated uniform look heading into the 2023-24 season- their final in the Pac-12 Conference.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Booming In Attendance, Ratings Before Teams Head To Different Conferences

Overall attendance and ratings are up in the Pac-12 through the halfway mark. The league also has six teams in the Top 25.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Las Vegas Aces Become First Repeat WNBA Champions In 21 Years

The Las Vegas Aces became the first team to repeat as champions in 21 years as they beat the New York Liberty in the 2023 WNBA Finals.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week Seven Of 2023 NFL Season

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during the seventh week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Week Eight Depth Chart At San Jose State Spartans

One game left until its first and only bye of the season, Utah State is trying to hang on as injuries have ravaged the depth chart all year.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #3 ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich