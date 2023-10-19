One dead, three injured in Wayne County crash

HANKSVILLE, Wayne Co. — One person died and three others were seriously injured in a crash on state Route 24 in Wayne County according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

It happened Thursday morning just north of Hanksville on state Route 24.

Chris Bishop of the UHP said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

He said a sedan drifted across the center line and hit a small SUV. The sedan’s driver was killed and three people in the SUV were seriously injured Bishop said.