Jazz To Rest Veterans In Preseason Finale Against Kings

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will rest several veterans as they face the Sacramento Kings in their preseason finale on Thursday night.

The team will be without Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins as they prepare to open the regular season against the Kings on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.

The team has not yet announced a starting lineup against Sacramento.

Jazz Without Veterans Against Kings

Markkanen, Olynyk, Clarkson, and Collins had each appeared in all four preseason games before resting against Sacramento.

Entering his second season with the Jazz, Markkanen was the team’s leading scorer during the preseason averaging 16.8 points in just under 21 minutes per game.

Per the @utahjazz: For tonight (10/19): OUT – Jordan Clarkson (rest) OUT – John Collins (rest) OUT – Lauri Markkanen (rest) OUT – Kelly Olynyk (rest) — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 19, 2023

Clarkson was the Jazz’s fourth-leading scorer at 9.8 points per game, while Collins added 8.0 points, and Olynyk added 3.5.

The vacated playing time should allow rookies Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensebaugh to see increased opportunities against Sacramento.

All three rookies shared the floor in the Jazz’s win over the New Zealand Breakers on Monday night for the first time during the preseason.

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings Broadcast

The Jazz will face the Kings on Thursday at 8 pm MST in Sacramento. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

