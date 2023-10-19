On the Site:
Utah Football Previews Uniforms To Be Worn Against USC Trojans

Oct 19, 2023, 3:31 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football will wear all-white uniforms against the USC Trojans in the LA Memorial Coliseum this Saturday.

It is the same combination the Utes wore when they defeated the Trojans on the road in 2021.

The game in Los Angeles is debatably the most anticipated on Utah’s schedule.

RELATED: Birth Of The Utah Utes And USC Trojans College Football Rivalry

The Utes defeated the Trojans twice last year, including a blowout in the Pac-12 championship game.

 

Utah is coming off of a week six win over the Cal Golden Bears.

RELATED: No. 16 Utah Football Posts Season-High Points, Beat Cal Golden Bears

USC was handed its first loss of the season last week against Notre Dame.

The Utes climbed up two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll while the Trojans dropped all the way from tenth to No. 18.

How Utah Vs. USC Became Must-Watch College Football

Who would have ever thought Utah versus USC would become must-watch college football or that it would come to an abrupt end?

The plucky, upstart Utes who clawed their way up from the Mountain West into the Power Five ranks versus the storied blue-blood Trojans with rich history and tradition suddenly became a series football fans needed to tune into when the Utah joined the Pac-12 in 2011.

Unfortunately, fans may only have one last time to enjoy this matchup for the foreseeable future this coming weekend. It’s the sad reality of conference realignment knowing good series are coming to an end.

 

So, what has made this game so special over the years?

If you’re a fan of one side or the other, the games have provided reasons to never want to lose to the other side, ever.

It might be a stretch to call this a rivalry, but there is certainly no doubt there is fire and passion and a want to win every time these two teams meet up that isn’t necessarily present in every Pac-12 matchup.

“I don’t want to call it a rivalry,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said on Monday. “It’s been a great back-and-forth series and implications typically every year- conference implications, championship implications. Of course, we played them in the championship game last year. It’s turned out to be very competitive and very intense football game.”

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

Utah Football Previews Uniforms To Be Worn Against USC Trojans