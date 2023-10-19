Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Up For Dodd Trophy

SALT LAKE CITY – The Dodd Trophy watch list updated its candidates at the halfway point of the season and Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham is still in the running.

Earlier in the preseason, Whittingham was the only Pac-12 coach to make the watch list of 20 candidates. Whittingham is now joined by three other Pac-12 coaches (USC’s Lincoln Riley, Washington’s Kalen DeBoer, and Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith) in the award’s updated top 20 midseason list.

The Dodd Trophy is college football’s most coveted national coaching award given out annually. The award celebrates the head coach of a team who most embodies the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy- scholarship, leadership and integrity.

🙌@UtahCoachWhitt has been named to the Dodd Trophy midseason watchlist! pic.twitter.com/OoeguxtdC7 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 19, 2023

The award takes into account each program’s graduation rate, Graduation Success Rate (GSR), commitment to service and charity in the community, success in the 2023 season and Academic Progress Rate (APR). This year, coaches needed to have a team APR higher than 980 to qualify.

A Closer Look At The Midseason Dodd Trophy Candidates

The 2023 Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank Midseason Watch List:

Coach School Conference Current AP Ranking Current Record APR Mack Brown North Carolina ACC No. 10 6-0 982 Troy Calhoun Air Force Mountain West No. 22 6-0 992 Curt Cignetti James Madison Sun Belt N/A 6-0 970 Ryan Day Ohio State Big Ten No. 3 6-0 993 Kalen DeBoer Washington Pac-12 No. 5 6-0 986 Eliah Drinkwitz Mizzou SEC No. 20 6-1 989 Mike Elko Duke ACC No. 16 5-1 983 Kirk Ferentz Iowa Big Ten No. 24 6-1 968 Marcus Freeman Notre Dame Independent No. 15 6-2 989 Willie Fritz Tulane AAC No. 23 5-1 981 Jim Harbaugh Michigan Big Ten No. 2 7-0 987 Lane Kiffin Ole Miss SEC No. 13 5-1 995 Mike Norvell Florida State ACC No. 4 6-0 983 Lincoln Riley USC Pac-12 No. 18 6-1 972 Nick Saban Alabama SEC No. 11 6-1 995 Steve Sarkisian Texas Big 12 No. 8 5-1 974 Kirby Smart Georgia SEC No. 1 7-0 965 Jonathan Smith Oregon State Pac-12 No. 12 6-1 973 Brent Venables Oklahoma Big 12 No. 6 6-0 967 Kyle Whittingham Utah Pac-12 No. 14 5-1 988

About Utah’s Kyle Whittingham

Whittingham began his career at Utah in 1994 as a defensive line coach (for reference’s sake he’s coached guys who are now in their 50’s), moving over to the “enemy” after his playing days at BYU were over.

From there Whittingham moved up to defensive coordinator and then head coach after Urban Meyer took the Florida job in 2005. Whittingham is the “winningest” coach in Utah football history taking over Ike Armstrong’s long-standing record in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Whittingham has helped the Utes move unimaginable mountains through his decades up on the hill. From “Original BCS Busters” to new Pac-12 members, gut-wrenching tragedy, and now back-to-back Pac-12 Champions and Rose Bowl appearances, Whittingham has seen it all with the Utes, building the house brick by brick while few were paying attention.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Follow @bodkinkslsports