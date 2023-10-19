On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Drone captures proposal during fall foliage shoot, do you know this couple?

Oct 19, 2023, 5:41 PM | Updated: 5:53 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A photographer visiting Utah to capture shots of the fall foliage is looking for a couple whose proposal he happened to catch on camera. 

Shreenivasan Manievannan is based out of California. He is a landscape photographer who has traveled the world to take pictures.

He said he’s visited Utah several times, including for work with the International Dark-Sky Association. He said it’s been his dream to visit Salt Lake City during autumn. 

“The fall colors were stunning, the display this year was pretty amazing, mind-blowing,” Manievannan said. 

He drove around northern Utah, capturing vivid colors in the canyons, and decided he would return to Big Cottonwood Canyon when the lighting was better for his plans. 

“I went there around nine or ten 10 o’clock when the light was shining on those rocks,” Manievannan said. “I hiked up to the spot, whenever these folks weren’t there and there was a nice ledge from there which was leading to the fall colors down in the valley from the road.” 

With the lighting on his side, he choreographed footage of the sweeping views. 

“First focusing on those fall colors, then pulling it back all the way to show the whole panoramic view of the mountains and canyons,” he said.

The photographer said he noticed some people on a cliff, but because he was shooting wide, he had no idea what they were doing or why they were there. 

“When I came back to my hotel and I was checking out the pictures, that was something interesting,” Manievannan said. “It was two people standing and the guy was going down on his knee to propose.” 

At that exact moment in a quiet Big Cottonwood Canyon, he captured the start of the couple’s next chapter. 

“If the two people weren’t there, it would’ve been nice from a landscape perspective with the reveal, but obviously the subject made it so dramatic,” he said. 

Part of Manievannan wishes he had a re-do.

 “I would’ve stopped the shot, probably framed it better,” he said.

 Composition aside, he’s hoping to find the mystery couple.

 “That would be awesome to connect with them, I would love to share this nice moment with them,” he said.

He insists he didn’t coordinate this drone video, but said the timing is perfect on the couple’s part, with a still photographer who appears to be tagging along.

“It might have been planned or it might have been, ‘Hey, I just want to take you to this nice view with the fall colors,’ and this guy probably would’ve followed them.”

Regardless, this video will be one of his favorites professionally and personally.

“Considering a lot of things are happening now, which are super negative, this kind of is a lighthearted moment.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Matheson Courthouse...

Mike Anderson

OBGYN sex assault case goes to Utah Supreme Court

More than 130 women say a now retired Provo OBGYN used his position of trust to sexually assault them. Their lawsuit was thrown out about a year ago.

2 hours ago

Taylorsville High School Prinicipal Emme Liddell died unexpectedly Wednesday due to health complica...

Brianna Chavez

‘Fiercely caring:’ Taylorsville High School mourns the loss of principal

The Taylorsville High School community is in mourning after hearing their beloved principal died late Wednesday.

2 hours ago

bucket of apples...

Katija Stjepovic

Apple Crunch Day returns to Utah schools

October is National 'Farm to School' Month, and the Utah Local Food Advisory celebrated it by having kids enjoy Utah apples during 'Apple Crunch Day.'

2 hours ago

Groundbreaking for new Bees stadium...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Salt Lake Bees break ground, release designs of new Daybreak stadium

Work is now underway on the Salt Lake Bees' new "hive."

4 hours ago

Head on crash in Wayne County...

Cary Schwanitz

UPDATE: One dead, two injured in Wayne County crash

One person died and three others were seriously injured in a crash on state Route 24 in Wayne County according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

6 hours ago

(Image by Max from Pixabay)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Younger Utahns encouraged to prepare wills

Just because you’re in your 20s doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have a will -- a legal document that spells out your wishes in case you’re not around to express them.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Drone captures proposal during fall foliage shoot, do you know this couple?