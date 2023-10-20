‘Fiercely caring:’ Taylorsville High School mourns the loss of principal

TAYLORSVILLE — The Taylorsville High School community is in mourning after hearing their beloved principal died late Wednesday.

According to the Granite School District, Emme Liddell, passed due to health complications. She had been a with the district for nearly 30 years and was promoted to principal in 2018.

Students, staff, and parents alike, were touched by her leadership, including parents like Tifanie Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said this past summer, Liddell had told the community she was suffering from an autoimmune disease.

“The two words I could think of is she’s fiercely caring,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald’s four children have all had Liddell as their high school principal.

“My daughter, who is a senior this year, she came home a couple of weeks ago and said, ‘Mrs. Liddell said that she’s going to be retiring, this is going to be her last year so her and the seniors we’re going go out with a bang.'””

KSL TV spoke to Liddell in 2022 about the Warrior Wellness Center at Taylorsville High, which provides a space for students to find mental health resources and basic items they might need. Her impact is evident to those who’ve crossed her path.

“She sends (automated voice messages) every week. She’d go through what’s going on that week and what’s coming up the next week and so I just listened to our last one now and I can’t ever get rid of it. That is going be hard not to be getting her calls,” Fitzgerald said.

The Granite School District said it’s bringing in there crisis team to help students and staff to help them process the news of her passing.

No funeral arrangements have been made yet.