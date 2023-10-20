Local Players Celebrate Ancestry, Culture With 2023 NFL Heritage Program

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple local players plan to celebrate their ancestry and cultural roots as the league honors international diversity with the NFL Heritage Program for the 2023 season.

2023 NFL Heritage Program

During Week 7 and 8 of the 2023 season, players across the NFL will commemorate their cultural roots. Over 330 players and coaches and more than 70 nations will be represented.

A group of local NFL players will participate in the league’s Heritage Program by wearing international flag decals on their helmets. Players “can choose to wear the flag of an international country or territory where relatives have been born or where they’ve lived for over two years. Players will wear these flag decals alongside the American flag, and are able to represent their backgrounds throughout the remainder of the season,” according to NFL.com.

Former BYU and current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is one of the local players to participate in the program. The Orem High product will sport the Samoan flag on his Rams helmet.

“My grandmother was born and raised in Samoa, and recently left us in 2021,” Nacua said via NFL.com. “To be able to represent our family’s heritage and feel like she is here with me on the field is the most incredible thing. I’m proud to play for all of our Samoan fans out there and can hopefully inspire future generations of Samoan athletes.”

Raise your flag! In Weeks 7-8, more than 330 players and coaches will proudly wear the flag of the country or territory that represents their nationality or cultural heritage. Players will wear decals alongside the American flag on helmets, and coaches will have patches on… pic.twitter.com/LyP6rXoh79 — NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2023

Local players in NFL Heritage Program

Here is the list of local NFL players participating in the Heritage Program and which countries they’ll represent:

Former Utah Utes

Leki Fotu – Arizona Cardinals – Tonga

Dalton Kincaid – Buffalo Bills – Canada

Darrin Paulo – Detroit Lions – American Samoa

Julian Blackmon – Indianapolis Colts – Samoa

Matt Gay – Indianapolis Colts – United Kingdom

Bradlee Anae – New York Jets – Samoa, The Cook Islands

Britain Covey – Philadelphia Eagles – Chile

Mitch Wishnowsky – San Francisco 49ers – Australia

Alex Whittingham – Kansas City Chiefs – New Zealand

Former BYU Cougars

Tyler Allgeier – Atlanta Falcons – Phillipines

Puka Nacua – Los Angeles Rams – Samoa

Khyiris Tonga – Minnesota Vikings – Tonga

Fred Warner – San Francisco 49ers – Mexico

Harvey Langi – Free Agent – Tonga

Former Utah State Aggies

Tyler Larsen – Washington Commanders – Norway

Former Weber State Wildcats

Sua Opeta – Philadelphia Eagles – American Samoa

Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Atlanta Falcons – Samoa (Judge Memorial)

Penei Sewell – Detroit Lions – American Samoa (Desert Hills)

NFL celebrates international diversity with NFL Heritage programhttps://t.co/6TCCUMalKD pic.twitter.com/OotuZ2cgWm — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 19, 2023

“As we continue to prioritize the NFL’s growth globally, we’re proud to have our players and coaches honor their backgrounds through the NFL Heritage Program,” Peter O’Reilly of the NFL said. “This initiative allows us to celebrate the heritage, families and cultures that make up the fabric of the League, and truly showcases the growing global reach and impact of the sport of football and the NFL.”

