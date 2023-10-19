On the Site:
Simone Fontecchio Finishes Alley-Oop Against Kings

Oct 19, 2023, 8:33 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Simone Fontecchio showed off his impressive hops after throwing down a sky-high alley-oop dunk against the Sacramento Kings.

After falling behind 8-2, the Jazz reeled off an 8-2 run to tie the game at 10.

The Italian forward got the start against the Kings with coach Will Hardy resting the Jazz’s starters in the final preseason game of the season and made the most of his minutes.

Fontecchio is in the second year of his two-year deal with the Jazz after averaging 6.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 52 games.

The forward scored five points on 2-3 shooting in the first quarter against Sacramento.

Jazz Without Veterans Against Kings

Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins had each appeared in all four preseason games before resting against Sacramento.

Entering his second season with the Jazz, Markkanen was the team’s leading scorer during the preseason averaging 16.8 points in just under 21 minutes per game.

Clarkson was the Jazz’s fourth-leading scorer at 9.8 points per game, while Collins added 8.0 points, and Olynyk added 3.5.

The vacated playing time should allow rookies Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensebaugh to see increased opportunities against Sacramento.

All three rookies shared the floor in the Jazz’s win over the New Zealand Breakers on Monday night for the first time during the preseason.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

