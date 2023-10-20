Man dead after being struck by a car in Cottonwood Heights, police say

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car closed the road near 2200 E Fort Union Boulevard Thursday night.

Cottonwood Heights police Sgt. Gary Young told KSL that a 57-year-old man was crossing the street when the car fatally struck the man.

Young said the man wore semi-dark clothing while attempting to cross the dimly lit area.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.