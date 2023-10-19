On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Taysom Hill Scores First Touchdown Of Season On Thursday Night Football

Oct 19, 2023, 8:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars quarterback Taysom Hill scored his first touchdown of the 2023 season during the Week 7 game between the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Taysom Hill scores first touchdown of 2023 season

The Saints hosted the Jaguars at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday, October 19.

With 14:21 to go in the fourth quarter, Hill received a snap in a shotgun formation before keeping the ball, following his blockers, and breaking across the goal line for the Saints’ first touchdown of the night.

The touchdown run cut Jacksonville’s lead to 24-16.

Hill’s rush capped a 16-play, 75-yard drive that took 7:26 off the clock.

After the score, Hill had five carries for 18 yards and a touchdown. The former BYU star also had one reception for seven yards.

Hill entered Week 7 having thrown for 25 yards on 3/3 passing this season. He’d also run the ball 24 times for 122 yards and hauled in 11 catches for 65 yards through the first six weeks.

The Saints came into Thursday Night Football with a 3-3 record.

RELATED STORIES

New Orleans’ game against Jacksonville is broadcast on Prime Video.

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Hill has scored 43 total touchdowns during his NFL career.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Sexton Throws Down Lefty Lob Against Kings

Collin Sexton showed off his ability to finish above the rim after throwing down a nasty left-handed alley-oop against the Sacramento Kings.

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Simone Fontecchio Finishes Alley-Oop Against Kings

Simone Fontecchio showed off his impressive hops after throwing down a sky-high alley-oop dunk against the Sacramento Kings.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nate Johnson On Utah’s New-Found Offensive Spark Ahead Of USC

Utah quarterback Nate Johnson joined the Player's Club to discuss the Utes' offensive spark ahead of a big matchup against USC this weekend.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Players Celebrate Ancestry, Culture With 2023 NFL Heritage Program

Local players plan to celebrate their ancestry and cultural roots as the league honors international diversity with the NFL Heritage Program.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Up For Dodd Trophy

The Dodd Trophy watch list was updated at the halfway point of the season and Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham is still in the running.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Previews Uniforms To Be Worn Against USC Trojans

Utah Football will wear all-white uniforms against the USC Trojans in the LA Memorial Coliseum this Saturday.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Taysom Hill Scores First Touchdown Of Season On Thursday Night Football