Taysom Hill Scores First Touchdown Of Season On Thursday Night Football

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars quarterback Taysom Hill scored his first touchdown of the 2023 season during the Week 7 game between the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Taysom Hill scores first touchdown of 2023 season

The Saints hosted the Jaguars at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday, October 19.

With 14:21 to go in the fourth quarter, Hill received a snap in a shotgun formation before keeping the ball, following his blockers, and breaking across the goal line for the Saints’ first touchdown of the night.

The touchdown run cut Jacksonville’s lead to 24-16.

Hill’s rush capped a 16-play, 75-yard drive that took 7:26 off the clock.

After the score, Hill had five carries for 18 yards and a touchdown. The former BYU star also had one reception for seven yards.

Hill entered Week 7 having thrown for 25 yards on 3/3 passing this season. He’d also run the ball 24 times for 122 yards and hauled in 11 catches for 65 yards through the first six weeks.

The Saints came into Thursday Night Football with a 3-3 record.

New Orleans’ game against Jacksonville is broadcast on Prime Video.

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Hill has scored 43 total touchdowns during his NFL career.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland