Collin Sexton Throws Down Lefty Lob Against Kings

SALT LAKE CITY – Collin Sexton showed off his ability to finish above the rim after throwing down a nasty left-handed alley-oop against the Sacramento Kings.

After the Kings and the Utah Jazz traded turnovers in the third quarter, guard Kris Dunn tossed the lob pass to Sexton which he caught with his off-hand and threw down.

The dunk was part of an 8-0 scoring run to build a 10 point lead midway through the quarter.

Sexton had his best game of the preseason against the Kings as he scored 24 points through the first three quarters on a super-efficient 11-16 shooting.

The second-year Jazzman got the start with coach Will Hardy resting several veterans in the preseason finale.

Jazz Without Veterans Against Kings

Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins had each appeared in all four preseason games before resting against Sacramento.

Entering his second season with the Jazz, Markkanen was the team’s leading scorer during the preseason averaging 16.8 points in just under 21 minutes per game.

Per the @utahjazz: For tonight (10/19): OUT – Jordan Clarkson (rest) OUT – John Collins (rest) OUT – Lauri Markkanen (rest) OUT – Kelly Olynyk (rest) — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 19, 2023

Clarkson was the Jazz’s fourth-leading scorer at 9.8 points per game, while Collins added 8.0 points, and Olynyk added 3.5.

The vacated playing time should allow rookies Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensebaugh to see increased opportunities against Sacramento.

All three rookies shared the floor in the Jazz’s win over the New Zealand Breakers on Monday night for the first time during the preseason.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops