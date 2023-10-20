On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Skid steer rider killed after sliding into pond, police say

Oct 19, 2023, 10:59 PM

emergency lights generic...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

MORGAN COUNTY — A person driving a skid steer was killed after they slid into a pond Thursday night.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office told KSL that the driver was operating the skid steer on 1000 S U.S. route 66.

The sheriff’s office said the skid steer slid into a pond on a family farm and the driver died from the accident.

Authorities are not releasing the identity of the driver and are investigating the accident.

This is a developing story

