Semitruck driver accused of intentionally hitting 4 cars, including trooper’s, in Parleys Canyon

PARK CITY — A semitruck driver accused of hitting four vehicles, including a Utah Highway Patrol car, and driving the wrong way for a short distance on I-80, has been released from a hospital and was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Haitang Cui, 36, was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault targeting law enforcement, seven counts of aggravated assault, three counts of criminal mischief, interfering with an arresting officer, assault of a health care provider, four counts of failing to stay in his lane, three counts of failing to operate his vehicle correctly, following another vehicle too close, reckless endangerment, having an open alcohol container in his vehicle, and not wearing a seat belt.

On Friday, in the Summit Ranch area of Parleys Canyon, Cui hit three vehicles while driving a semitruck on I-80, according to a police booking affidavit. A UHP trooper spotted the semi after the rig drove into the median.

“The driver put the semi into reverse and backed into the westbound lane of travel. The semi then pulled forward and attempted to strike my vehicle. I moved out of the way and the semi went into oncoming traffic,” the arresting trooper wrote in the affidavit. “I crossed the median and pulled in front of the semi to stop the semi. The semi rammed my patrol vehicle and we came to a stop.”

Cui then exited the semi with his hands in the air while saying he “needed to go to jail,” according to the affidavit. “Cui had struck four vehicles including my patrol vehicle. Of the three civilian vehicles, there were seven occupants. Cui told me that he intentionally struck all four vehicles. Cui then stated that people were trying to kill him and then made suicidal threats.”

Cui was taken to a local hospital for observation. While there, he allegedly hit a nurse, according to the affidavit. He was then transferred to a behavioral center for additional evaluation.

Police say Cui has also been charged in the past with assault in New York and DUI in Washington.