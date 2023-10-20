On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

Pig heart transplant recipient reaches 1-month mark, pushing through physical therapy

Oct 20, 2023, 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:37 am

In this image from video provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Lawrence Faucet...

In this image from video provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Lawrence Faucette, a pig heart transplant patient, works with a physical therapist at the school's hospital in Baltimore, Md., on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (Tom Jemski/University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP)

(Tom Jemski/University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been a month since a Maryland man became the second person to receive a transplanted heart from a pig –- and hospital video released Friday shows he’s working hard to recover.

Lawrence Faucette was dying from heart failure and ineligible for a traditional heart transplant when doctors at the University of Maryland School of Medicine offered the highly experimental surgery.

In the first glimpse of Faucette provided since the Sept. 20 transplant, hospital video shows physical therapist Chris Wells urging him to push through a pedaling exercise to regain his strength.

“That’s going to be tough but I’ll work it out,” Faucette, 58, replied, breathing heavily but giving a smile.

The Maryland team last year performed the world’s first transplant of a heart from a genetically altered pig into another dying man. David Bennett survived just two months before that heart failed, for reasons that aren’t completely clear although signs of a pig virus later were found inside the organ. Lessons from that first experiment led to changes before this second try, including better virus testing.

Attempts at animal-to-human organ transplants — called xenotransplants — have failed for decades, as people’s immune systems immediately destroyed the foreign tissue. Now scientists are trying again using pigs genetically modified to make their organs more humanlike.

In Friday’s hospital video, Faucette’s doctors said the pig heart has shown no sign of rejection.

“His heart is doing everything on its own,” said Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin, the Maryland team’s cardiac xenotransplantation chief.

A hospital spokeswoman said Faucette has been able to stand and physical therapists are helping him gain strength needed to attempt walking.

Many scientists hope xenotransplants one day could compensate for the huge shortage of human organ donations. More than 100,000 people are on the nation’s list for a transplant, most awaiting kidneys, and thousands will die waiting.

A handful of scientific teams have tested pig kidneys and hearts in monkeys and in donated human bodies, hoping to learn enough for the Food and Drug Administration to allow formal xenotransplant studies.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

Post-doctoral researcher Tofunmi Omiye, right, gestures while talking in his office with assistant ...

Associated Press

Study: AI chatbots, trying to help healthcare, are perpetuating medical racism

A new study cautions that popular chatbots are perpetuating racist, debunked medical ideas, prompting concerns that the tools could worsen health disparities for Black patients.

36 minutes ago

bucket of apples...

Katija Stjepovic

Apple Crunch Day returns to Utah schools

October is National 'Farm to School' Month, and the Utah Local Food Advisory celebrated it by having kids enjoy Utah apples during 'Apple Crunch Day.'

17 hours ago

YCC text messages...

Alex Cabrero

YCC Family Crisis Center in Ogden now accepting text messages

It is certainly not the easiest job out there. Amber Paaso will be the first to tell you she's burned out of doing it in the past. 

3 days ago

Recognizing the signs of stroke quickly is one of the best ways to save a life. Photo credit: m-guc...

Jocelyn Solis-Moreira, CNN

Stroke presents differently in women than men. Here are 7 symptoms to look for

Quickly recognizing the signs of stroke is one of the best ways to save a life.

3 days ago

A Pepper X pepper is shown on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Fort Mill, S.C. The pepper variety is now ...

Art Raymond, Deseret News

Pepper X: This new face-melter is three times hotter than the infamous Carolina Reaper

Pepper X is the hottest pepper on the planet according to the Guinness World Records.

3 days ago

A Rite Aid sign stands in front of one of the drugstore's locations in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 2...

Tom Murphy, AP Health Writer

Rite Aid’s bankruptcy plan stirs worries of new ‘pharmacy deserts’

Rite Aid’s plan to close more stores as part of its bankruptcy process raises concern from experts about how that might hurt access to medicine and care, particularly in some majority Black and Hispanic neighborhoods and rural areas.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Pig heart transplant recipient reaches 1-month mark, pushing through physical therapy