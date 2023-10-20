On the Site:
UHP: Fake grenade leads to temporary shutdown on SR 201

Oct 20, 2023, 9:36 AM | Updated: 10:22 am

(Sgt. Chris Bishop, Utah Highway Patrol)...

(Sgt. Chris Bishop, Utah Highway Patrol)

(Sgt. Chris Bishop, Utah Highway Patrol)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Part of state Route 201 was temporarily closed Friday morning while state troopers investigated a suspicious package.

Sgt. Chris Bishop with the Utah Highway Patrol said troopers were called out after they received reports of a grenade that was found on the shoulder of eastbound S.R. 201 between Redwood Road and 900 West.

Troopers arrived and secured the scene before shutting down all eastbound lanes around 8:45 a.m. I-215 northbound and southbound ramps were also closed.

A bomb technician from a local fire department responded and determined the device was either inert or a fake, Bishop said.

The closures lasted around 25 minutes, leading to some heavy traffic delays in the area.

Bishop also encouraged Utahns to report anything suspicious to law enforcement.

“If you see something suspicious, please let us know,” Bishop said. “We are always wanting to err on the side of caution rather than not taking something seriously. So if you see something, say something.”

