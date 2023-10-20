On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Florida lawmaker who sponsored ‘Don’t Say Gay’ sentenced to prison for COVID fraud

Oct 20, 2023, 10:08 AM | Updated: 10:29 am

FILE - Florida state Rep. Joe Harding listens during a Local Administration and Veterans Affairs Su...

FILE - Florida state Rep. Joe Harding listens during a Local Administration and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee hearing in a legislative session on Jan. 13, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Harding has been indicted for defrauding a loan program offered by the federal government to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The former Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” was sentenced to six months in federal prison Thursday for defrauding a federal coronavirus relief loan program for small businesses.

Former state Rep. Joe Harding, a 36-year-old Republican, resigned in December after being charged with fraudulently obtaining more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration in pandemic aid loans. He pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements in connection with COVID-19 relief fraud.

“The theft of any amount of taxpayer funds is inexcusable,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Coody in a news release. “However, the defendant’s deceptive acts of diverting emergency financial assistance from small businesses during the pandemic is simply beyond the pale.”

According to court documents, Harding made false statements to the Small Business Administration while applying for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan for one of his dormant business entities. After obtaining $150,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, prosecutors said Harding conducted three monetary transactions, each involving more than $10,000 in fraudulently obtained funds: a transfer to his joint bank account, a payment to his credit card and a transfer into a bank account of a third-party business entity.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program was designed to provide economic relief to small businesses experiencing a temporary loss of revenue.

Harding became nationally known last year over his sponsorship of a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as material that is not deemed age-appropriate.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a break at his civil fraud trial at New York State Supr...

Michael R. Sisak

Judge threatens to hold Donald Trump in contempt after deleted post is found on campaign website

Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial judge has threatened to hold the former president in contempt.

6 minutes ago

FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on Oct....

Kate Brumback

Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty over efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 loss in Georgia

Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty before trial over his efforts to overturn Trump's loss in Georgia's 2020 election.

13 minutes ago

Post-doctoral researcher Tofunmi Omiye, right, gestures while talking in his office with assistant ...

Associated Press

Study: AI chatbots, trying to help healthcare, are perpetuating medical racism

A new study cautions that popular chatbots are perpetuating racist, debunked medical ideas, prompting concerns that the tools could worsen health disparities for Black patients.

36 minutes ago

In this image from video provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Lawrence Faucet...

Associated Press

Pig heart transplant recipient reaches 1-month mark, pushing through physical therapy

It’s been a month since a Maryland man became the second person to receive a transplanted heart from a pig –- and hospital video released Friday shows he’s working hard to recover.

50 minutes ago

A hearse and debris can be seen at the rear of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo. ...

Jess Bedayn and Matthew Brown, Associated Press/Report for America

After 189 bodies were found in Colorado funeral home, evidence suggests families received fake ashes

A Colorado funeral home where 189 decaying bodies were discovered this month appears to have fabricated cremation records and may have given families fake ashes, according to information gathered by The Associated Press from customers and crematories.

5 hours ago

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, House Judiciary chairman and staunch ally of Donald Trump, meets with repo...

Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri, Stephen Groves, and Keving Freking, Associated Press

House Republicans reject Jim Jordan a third time for the speaker’s gavel as opposition deepens

Republican Jim Jordan has failed again in a third try for the House speaker's gavel. Digging in for a fight Jordan had said at the Capitol on Friday that Congress needs “to get to work for the American people.” But Jordan lost ground as opposition deepened.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Former Florida lawmaker who sponsored ‘Don’t Say Gay’ sentenced to prison for COVID fraud