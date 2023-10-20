Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty over efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 loss in Georgia
Oct 20, 2023, 10:53 AM
(Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Oct 20, 2023, 10:53 AM
(Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial judge has threatened to hold the former president in contempt.
6 minutes ago
A new study cautions that popular chatbots are perpetuating racist, debunked medical ideas, prompting concerns that the tools could worsen health disparities for Black patients.
36 minutes ago
It’s been a month since a Maryland man became the second person to receive a transplanted heart from a pig –- and hospital video released Friday shows he’s working hard to recover.
50 minutes ago
The former Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” was sentenced to six months in federal prison Thursday for defrauding a federal coronavirus relief loan program for small businesses.
58 minutes ago
A Colorado funeral home where 189 decaying bodies were discovered this month appears to have fabricated cremation records and may have given families fake ashes, according to information gathered by The Associated Press from customers and crematories.
5 hours ago
Republican Jim Jordan has failed again in a third try for the House speaker's gavel. Digging in for a fight Jordan had said at the Capitol on Friday that Congress needs “to get to work for the American people.” But Jordan lost ground as opposition deepened.
13 hours ago
Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.
These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.
While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.
Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.
The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.
This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy.