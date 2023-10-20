Crash closes northbound I-15 near Sandy; expect heavy delays in area

SANDY — A crash has closed northbound Interstate 15 at 9000 South in Salt Lake County. The Utah Department of Transportation estimates the closure will last until 1:30 p.m. Friday, and drivers were urged to use an alternate route.

Heavy traffic was already backing up past 10600 South and delays were stretching into Draper.

No cause for the crash has been reported, and state troopers have not reported if anyone was injured.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.