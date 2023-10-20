Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #2 John Stockton

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is nearing its end. Coming in at number two is point guard extraordinaire John Stockton.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 5oth season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Here’s a look at John Stockton’s record-setting career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 2 – John Stockton

The Jazz selected John Stockton with the 16th pick in the first round of the 1984 NBA Draft and was quickly thrust into the team’s rotation.

Though Stockton didn’t become a full-time starter until his fourth season in the league, he appeared in all 82 games as a rookie, a mark he’d reach in 17 of his 19 seasons in Utah.

By his fourth season, Stockton had evolved into one of the NBA’s elite point guards averaging 14.7 points while leading the league with 13.8 assists per game.

Stockton would go on to lead the league in assists in an unprecedented nine consecutive seasons.

During his time with the Jazz, Stockton was named to 10 All-Stars teams, the second most in franchise history, 11 All-NBA teams, and five All-Defensive teams.

The Gonzaga product is considered one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, having set the mark for most career assists and steals, both records that are believed to be unbreakable in the modern game.

Stockton is the Jazz’s franchise leader in games played, assists, and steals, and ranks second in win shares and points. He ranks among the top ten in franchise history in field goals (second), minutes played (second), three-point field goals (third), free throws (second), minutes per game (tenth), assists per game (first), steals per game (first), PER (fourth), true shooting percentage (fourth), offensive rating (fifth), and value over replacement player (first).

One of two statues sitting in front of the Delta Center, Stockton retired with career averages of 13.1 points, 10.5 assists, and 2.7 rebounds, was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009, and is a member of the league’s 50th and 75th-anniversary teams.

