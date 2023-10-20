On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

The one in SLC: The Friends Experience to open at The Gateway

Oct 20, 2023, 11:40 AM

Costume replicas that are featured in The Friends Experience in Salt Lake City. (Mariah Maynes, KSL...

Costume replicas that are featured in The Friends Experience in Salt Lake City. (Mariah Maynes, KSL NewsRadio)

(Mariah Maynes, KSL NewsRadio)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY MARIAH MAYNES, KSLNEWSRADIO


KSL NewsRadio

SALT LAKE CITY – Have you ever wanted to hang out on the orange sofa at Central Perk? Beginning Oct. 20, fans can step into the world of the popular sitcom “Friends.”

With “The Friends Experience” you can step into Monica’s kitchen, Chandler and Joey’s apartment, and Central Perk Coffee. You even re-create the popular “Pivot” scene.

The exhibit was designed by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Original X Productions, and Warner Bros. Television Group.

David Derrick, a general manager for Original X Productions, said the exhibit designers paid strong attention to details. Guests can find replicas of things that were actually on the set, such as Monica’s table.

“We work directly with the studios to make the replicas when we need them,” Derrick said.

Warner Bros., the production studio behind “Friends” also provided schematics of the scenes the builders wanted to use.

Matthew Bryant, a PR director for Original X, said that employees who are trained to take photos will be stationed throughout the exhibit. They’ll help visitors capture their entire group, so nobody is left out. The designers encourage guests to take pictures.

“It’s not a museum piece, it actually is an interactive and fun place to spend an afternoon,” said Derrick.

Behind the scenes of “Friends”

Part of the exhibit offers a behind-the-scenes look. Video from the show’s costume designer explains her process for dressing the characters. Some costume replicas will be on display.

Burton Morris’ artwork work is also a highlight of The Friends Experience. You might remember his artwork from Central Perk.

“There’s some scripts here, there’s some additional props,” said Derrick. The props that are behind glass cases were actually used on the set when the show was filming.

Derrick said the show has connected generations. It resonates with those who watched the show in the ’90s. But it also resonates with people who are in life stages similar to those of the Friends characters, or those who are looking forward to being that age.

Derrick said Salt Lake City was a great choice to host the exhibit. “The show has universal appeal. It is a family show,” he said.

Visiting

Derrick said the exhibit was designed for everyone to enjoy. Visitors can spend as little as 45 minutes, or as long as they would like in the exhibit.

“We really try hard to balance the casual fan coming, as well as giving enough information and deep cuts, Easter eggs, for people that have watched all the episodes more than once,” said Derrick.

Buying tickets ahead of time for The Friends Experience is encouraged. There are a limited number of tickets per time slot.

“It’s kind of like a movie, where there’s timed tickets … you can pick when you want to show up,” said Derrick.

The exhibit will be open in Salt Lake City from October 20, 2023, until January 28, 2024. More information about exhibit hours and tickets is on The Friends Experience website.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

"Barbieland" featuring Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House....

Andrew Adams

As Daybreak’s ‘Barbieland’ goes viral, neighbors say traffic has become a problem

The viral "Barblieland" display is causing neighbors to be fed up with the 24/7 attention is getting.

16 hours ago

Netflix reported a 9% year-over-year increase in average paid memberships in its earnings, adding 8...

Samantha Delouya, CNN

Netflix hikes prices again

Netflix will increase its premium ad-free plan in the United States by $3 per month, to $22.99, starting Wednesday.

2 days ago

Egyptian Theater at Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, Jan. 19,2023. (KSL TV)...

Larry D. Curtis

Ticket packages for Sundance Film Fest now available, including specials for Utahns

The Sundance Film Festival, scheduled for January, has tickets on sale starting today.

2 days ago

Post Malone attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Loews Miami Beach Hotel on Februar...

Cary Schwanitz

Post Malone says he’s not leaving Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Rapper and singer Post Malone said Tuesday night that he is not leaving Utah. His post on social media said, “I’m not moving out of Utah y’all just getting some more land. I love living in this beautiful place.” The post went out at 7:11 Tuesday evening. I’m not moving out […]

3 days ago

Post Malone greets fans at the new Raising Cane's restaurant, which he helped design. (Photo: Krist...

Michael Houck

Post Malone said he’s leaving Utah because he needs more room

The local favorite artist, Post Malone, said he is leaving Utah for another state so he can expand his compound.

3 days ago

Santa Fe, NM Sheriff's office...

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Alec Baldwin may be charged again in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting

A New Mexico grand jury will soon decide whether Alec Baldwin should once again face criminal charges over the 2021 death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

The one in SLC: The Friends Experience to open at The Gateway