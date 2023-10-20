Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #1 Karl Malone

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players has come to an end. Topping the list at number one is non-other than Karl Malone.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 5oth season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Here’s a look at Karl Malone’s illustrious career during his time with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 1 – Karl Malone

Karl Malone was selected by the Jazz with the 13th pick in the first round of the 1985 NBA Draft and wasted no time making his impact felt.

Malone averaged 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds in his first season in Utah, and was named to the All-Rookie First team.

By his third season in the league, Malone was a bona fide superstar in the NBA earning his first of 14 consecutive All-Star nods, while be selected to the All-NBA second team.



Malone would go on to make 14 All-NBA teams, four All-Defensive teams, and is the only player in franchise history to be named MVP, taking home the trophy in 1997 and 1999.

The Mailman is considered one of the greatest power forwards the league has ever seen, and when he retired after 19 seasons, he trailed only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most career points in NBA history.

Malone is the Jazz’s franchise leader in points, rebounds, win shares, and minutes played, and ranks second in assists, and steals. He ranks in the Jazz’s top 10 in field goals made (first), free throws (first), offensive rebounds (first), defensive rebounds (first), blocks (fifth), triple-doubles (third), field goal percentage (seventh), minutes per game (fourth), points per game (second), rebounds per game (fourth), steals per game (fifth), PER (second), and win shares (first.)

The bruising big man played 18 of his 19 seasons in Utah before joining the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2003-04 season.

Malone retired with career averages of 25.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010, and is a member of the league’s 50th and 75th-anniversary teams.

