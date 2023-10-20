Utah Gymnastics Team Announces 2024 Schedule

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Gymnastics program revealed its schedule for the upcoming 2024 season, including a nationally televised event in January.

The Red Rocks revealed their schedule on Friday, October 20.

The Utes will hold their preseason preview in the middle of December before opening their schedule at home against Boise State on January 5. Utah’s first Pac-12 meet is at home against Arizona State on January 26.

Utah has its eye on a 10th national championship in program history and the first for the Red Rocks since 1995.

2024 Utah Gymnastics Schedule

Red Rocks Preview on December 15 at 7 p.m. (MDT) on Utah Live Stream

vs. Boise State Broncos on January 5 at 7 p.m. on Utah Live Stream

ESPN Events Invitational at Maverik Center on January 13 at 2 p.m. on ABC

  • LSU Tigers
  • UCLA Bruins
  • Oklahoma Sooners

Rio Tinto Best of Utah at Maverik Center on January 15 at 4 p.m.

  • BYU Cougars
  • Southern Utah Thunderbirds
  • Utah State Aggies

vs. Arizona State Sun Devils on January 26 at 6 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

vs. Oregon State Beavers on February 2 at 6 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

@ Washington Huskies on February 10 at 1 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

@ UCLA Bruins on February 19 at 3:30 p.m.

vs. Stanford Cardinal on February 23 at 6 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

@ California Bears on March 2 at TBD

@ Arizona Wildcats on March 8 at TBD

vs. Utah State on March 15 at 7 p.m. on Utah Live Stream

Last season, the Red Rocks posted a 12-3 record, including 5-2 in conference action. Utah was a perfect 5-0 at home. The Utes finished in third place at the 2023 NCAA women’s gymnastics tournament.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Forecast For BYU vs. Texas Tech From KSL Weather Team

The latest weather forecast from KSL's Matt Johnson for BYU/Texas Tech.

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees Break Ground On South Jordan Ballpark Site

The Salt Lake Bees held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for their new ballpark in South Jordan, Utah.

39 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Texas Tech-BYU Fan Guide: Game Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines

The BYU Cougars will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders for the first time in program history during Week 8 of the 2023 college football season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #1 Karl Malone

he countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players has come to an end. Topping the list at number one is non-other than Karl Malone.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #2 John Stockton

The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is nearing its end. Coming in at number two is Hall of Famer John Stockton. 

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Athlete Comes Back From Multiple Head Injuries, Sets World Record

Most people associate sports with entertainment, but motivation and hope can be found when looking in the right places.

4 hours ago

