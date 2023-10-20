Utah Gymnastics Team Announces 2024 Schedule
Oct 20, 2023, 12:27 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Gymnastics program revealed its schedule for the upcoming 2024 season, including a nationally televised event in January.
The Red Rocks revealed their schedule on Friday, October 20.
The Utes will hold their preseason preview in the middle of December before opening their schedule at home against Boise State on January 5. Utah’s first Pac-12 meet is at home against Arizona State on January 26.
Utah has its eye on a 10th national championship in program history and the first for the Red Rocks since 1995.
2024 Utah Gymnastics Schedule
Red Rocks Preview on December 15 at 7 p.m. (MDT) on Utah Live Stream
vs. Boise State Broncos on January 5 at 7 p.m. on Utah Live Stream
ESPN Events Invitational at Maverik Center on January 13 at 2 p.m. on ABC
- LSU Tigers
- UCLA Bruins
- Oklahoma Sooners
Rio Tinto Best of Utah at Maverik Center on January 15 at 4 p.m.
- BYU Cougars
- Southern Utah Thunderbirds
- Utah State Aggies
vs. Arizona State Sun Devils on January 26 at 6 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
vs. Oregon State Beavers on February 2 at 6 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
@ Washington Huskies on February 10 at 1 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
@ UCLA Bruins on February 19 at 3:30 p.m.
vs. Stanford Cardinal on February 23 at 6 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
@ California Bears on March 2 at TBD
@ Arizona Wildcats on March 8 at TBD
vs. Utah State on March 15 at 7 p.m. on Utah Live Stream
We got what you looking for! 💥
The 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 schedule has finally arrived.
🔗 | https://t.co/zAEuqbXR0b#RedRocks | #weoverme pic.twitter.com/5u3aBeExU6
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) October 20, 2023
Last season, the Red Rocks posted a 12-3 record, including 5-2 in conference action. Utah was a perfect 5-0 at home. The Utes finished in third place at the 2023 NCAA women’s gymnastics tournament.
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.