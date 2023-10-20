Utah Gymnastics Team Announces 2024 Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Gymnastics program revealed its schedule for the upcoming 2024 season, including a nationally televised event in January.

The Red Rocks revealed their schedule on Friday, October 20.

The Utes will hold their preseason preview in the middle of December before opening their schedule at home against Boise State on January 5. Utah’s first Pac-12 meet is at home against Arizona State on January 26.

Utah has its eye on a 10th national championship in program history and the first for the Red Rocks since 1995.

2024 Utah Gymnastics Schedule

Red Rocks Preview on December 15 at 7 p.m. (MDT) on Utah Live Stream

vs. Boise State Broncos on January 5 at 7 p.m. on Utah Live Stream

ESPN Events Invitational at Maverik Center on January 13 at 2 p.m. on ABC

LSU Tigers

UCLA Bruins

Oklahoma Sooners

Rio Tinto Best of Utah at Maverik Center on January 15 at 4 p.m.

BYU Cougars

Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Utah State Aggies

vs. Arizona State Sun Devils on January 26 at 6 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

vs. Oregon State Beavers on February 2 at 6 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

@ Washington Huskies on February 10 at 1 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

@ UCLA Bruins on February 19 at 3:30 p.m.

vs. Stanford Cardinal on February 23 at 6 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

@ California Bears on March 2 at TBD

@ Arizona Wildcats on March 8 at TBD

vs. Utah State on March 15 at 7 p.m. on Utah Live Stream

Last season, the Red Rocks posted a 12-3 record, including 5-2 in conference action. Utah was a perfect 5-0 at home. The Utes finished in third place at the 2023 NCAA women’s gymnastics tournament.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland