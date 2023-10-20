On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Two American hostages are being released by Hamas, sources say

Oct 20, 2023, 12:49 PM | Updated: 1:02 pm

Photographs of some of the people taken hostage by Hamas are seen in posters on October 18, in Tel ...

Photographs of some of the people taken hostage by Hamas are seen in posters on October 18, in Tel Aviv, in Israel. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

(Leon Neal/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY  ALEX MARQUARDT, KAITLAN COLLINS AND SANA NOOR HAQ, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Two American hostages, a mother and her daughter, are being released by Hamas, according to a person familiar with the negotiations and a diplomatic source.

The two have been handed over to the Red Cross and are “on their way out,” the source familiar with negotiations said.

The two are being released on “humanitarian grounds” because the mother is in poor health, the same source said.

It is unclear whether they will leave Gaza into Egypt or Israel. This is the result of the negotiations between Qatar and Hamas that started after Hamas abducted around 200 people from Israel in a deadly attack on October 7.

Israel has since pummeled Gaza with relentless airstrikes and imposed a complete blockade, sparking a catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

In a statement, Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaida said: “In response to Qatari efforts, Al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless.”

The White House has not commented. The Israeli prime minister’s office has not commented. CNN has reached out to the Red Cross. The United Nations warned on Friday the taking of hostages is prohibited by international law.

The pending release of the two American hostages is “hopefully the start of more to come,” a diplomatic source with knowledge of the arrangements told CNN.

The source confirmed that the hostages were with the Red Cross and indicated no exchanges were part of their release.

Israel had previously told the US government that some Americans held hostage by Hamas are known to be alive, a US official told CNN.

It is not clear whether the Israelis were referring only to the two currently being released or had information on more hostages as well. US officials have not said whether they believe any of the American hostages are dead and have previously noted that all hostages are assumed alive.

News of the release came after US President Joe Biden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak flocked to Israel in recent days, amid growing pressure on world leaders to secure the release of the hostages.

Hamas killed more than 1,400 people during the October 7 attack in Israel earlier this month, including civilians and soldiers, according to Israeli authorities. It was the most deadly attack by militants in Israel’s 75-year history and revealed a staggering intelligence failure by the country’s security forces.

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have since killed at least 3,785 people, including 1,524 children, 1,000 women and 120 elderly people, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Almost 12,500 have been injured.

Amnesty International has said Israel’s “collective punishment” of Palestinian civilians for Hamas’ attack amounts to a war crime.

On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said “the majority” of hostages taken by Hamas are alive. CNN cannot independently verify the IDF’s claims.

A number of foreign nationals were also kidnapped by Hamas, including people from the US, Mexico, Brazil and Thailand.

Information about the status, location and identity of all the hostages remains scarce. Some have been identified by families who recognize them from online videos, sparking desperate pleads for their return.

Representatives of the hostages have welcomed the release of the two Americans.

“The families’ headquarters welcomes the release of hostages from Hamas captivity,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement to CNN.

“We call on world leaders and the international community to exert their full power in order to act for the release of all the hostages and missing.”

This story is developing and being updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Judge Andrew Wilkinson...

Nicki Brown, Sara Smart, Jennifer Henderson and Holly Yan, CNN

Suspect at large after Maryland judge killed in his home

A suspect is still on the loose after he allegedly shot and killed a state judge at his home Thursday, hours after the judge ruled against him in a child custody case, a Maryland sheriff said Friday.

20 minutes ago

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation dam...

Associated Press

Judge: Alex Jones can’t use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying Sandy Hook families

A Texas judge has ruled that Infowars host Alex Jones cannot use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying more than $1.1 billion to families who sued over his conspiracy theories that the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

3 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a break at his civil fraud trial at New York State Supr...

Michael R. Sisak

Judge threatens to hold Donald Trump in contempt after deleted post is found on campaign website

Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial judge has threatened to hold the former president in contempt.

4 hours ago

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, House Judiciary chairman and staunch ally of Donald Trump, meets with repo...

Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri, Stephen Groves, and Keving Freking, Associated Press

House Republicans reject Jim Jordan a third time for the speaker’s gavel as opposition deepens

Republican Jim Jordan has failed again in a third try for the House speaker's gavel. Digging in for a fight Jordan had said at the Capitol on Friday that Congress needs “to get to work for the American people.” But Jordan lost ground as opposition deepened.

4 hours ago

FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on Oct....

Kate Brumback

Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty over efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 loss in Georgia

Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty before trial over his efforts to overturn Trump's loss in Georgia's 2020 election.

4 hours ago

Post-doctoral researcher Tofunmi Omiye, right, gestures while talking in his office with assistant ...

Associated Press

Study: AI chatbots, trying to help healthcare, are perpetuating medical racism

A new study cautions that popular chatbots are perpetuating racist, debunked medical ideas, prompting concerns that the tools could worsen health disparities for Black patients.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Two American hostages are being released by Hamas, sources say