Texas Tech-BYU Fan Guide: Game Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines

SALT LAKE CITY – The BYU Cougars will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders for the first time in program history during Week 8 of the 2023 college football season.

Texas Tech vs. BYU Football Game Guide

Game Information

The Cougars will host the Red Raiders at LaVell Edwards Stadium (Capacity: 63,470) in Provo, Utah on Saturday, October 21.

The Cougs host Texas Tech in the annual homecoming game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday at 5pm MT on FS1. — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 17, 2023

Texas Tech will arrive in Utah with a 3-4 record on the season, including 2-2 in Big 12 play.

After opening the season with losses to Wyoming and No. 13 Oregon, Texas Tech beat the Tarleton State Texans. The Red Raiders then suffered a loss on the road against West Virginia. After falling to the Mountaineers, the Red Raiders responded with wins against Houston and Baylor. Texas Tech is coming off a loss to Kansas State.

Headed west for week 8. 🆚: BYU

📍: Provo, Utah

⏰: 5 PM MT // 6 PM CT

📺: FS1#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/QfPuKx28xu — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 16, 2023

After opening the season with three straight wins over Sam Houston, Southern Utah, and Arkansas, the Cougars are 1-2 in their last three contests.

BYU fell at Kansas, beat Cincinnati at home, and got crushed at TCU. The matchup with the Red Raiders will be BYU’s second of three consecutive games against teams from the Lone Star State.

The Red Raiders and Cougars will compete moving forward as members of the Big 12. However, the 2023 meeting will only be the second-ever contest between Texas Tech and BYU.

The 2023 edition will also be the Red Raiders’ first trip to Provo. BYU and Texas Tech’s only previous matchup game was in Lubbock in 1940. The Red Raiders beat the Cougars, 21-20.

𝑮𝑨𝑴𝑬 𝑵𝑶𝑻𝑬𝑺 📝 – Texas Tech pic.twitter.com/AO3Mjxwtqf — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 20, 2023

Tailgating

Fans interested in tailgating before the game can do so in Lot 18 beginning at 8 a.m. (MDT) on game day.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Texas Tech will be broadcast on FS1, KSL NewsRadio, KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MDT).

What to Wear

BYU has encouraged fans to wear royal blue for Cougar football games both away from home and at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Cougars announced that they would wear a royal blue uniform, white pants, and a white helmet with a royal blue facemask for the game.

this week’s uni combo ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/OlA9NWXXyz — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 16, 2023

Texas Tech will wear black pants with a white jersey and black helmet.

Top Storylines for Texas Tech-BYU Game

