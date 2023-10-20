On the Site:
CRIME

Downtown bank robbery spurs SLCPD investigation

Oct 20, 2023, 3:01 PM | Updated: 3:03 pm

Handcuffs...

FILE (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed they are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Friday.

At approximately 1 p.m., a bank robbery was reported to police near South Temple and Main Street.

Police said there were no weapons seen and no injuries reported. The only other information police detailed is that the event is under investigation.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. 

Downtown bank robbery spurs SLCPD investigation