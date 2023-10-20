Downtown bank robbery spurs SLCPD investigation
Oct 20, 2023, 3:01 PM | Updated: 3:03 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed they are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Friday.
At approximately 1 p.m., a bank robbery was reported to police near South Temple and Main Street.
Police said there were no weapons seen and no injuries reported. The only other information police detailed is that the event is under investigation.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.